El Mizouni makes League Two loan move

Andy Warren

Published: 4:30 PM August 12, 2022
Updated: 4:37 PM August 12, 2022
Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna shakes Idris El Mizounis hand as he comes off the pitch.

Idris El Mizouni is set to move out on loan

Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni has joined Leyton Orient on loan for the rest of the season.

The one-cap Tunisia international has been on the fringes of the Ipswich side throughout the summer but was unlikely to see regular action in Suffolk, meaning another temporary switch was likely. 

He has now joined Orient on loan for the season, potentially making his debut in the O's clash with Mansfield this weekend.

“It’s important for him and he’s definitely at the age where he’s done more than enough in his snippets here to show that he’s a good footballer," Town boss Kieran McKenna said. "But he needs a run of games and hopefully he’s going to get that now." 

Meanwhile, midfielder Tommy Hughes could also be set for a loan move, with National League side Torquay a possible destination.

“Tommy is a player who has spent more time with the academy and has had a difficult time with injury over the last few years, but has made a big impression on us in training. 

“He’s a great kid, a very good footballer and we’re looking at his pathway now. 

“There’s nothing fully agreed yet but we’re looking and talking to him about his pathway and hopefully that might include a loan move and a chance to play some more regular games.” 

McKenna was also asked about young striker Tyreece Simpson and the possibility of him coming back into the fold, should he not move on this summer. 

Huddersfield are understood to be among the suitors for a player who handed in a transfer request, after ongoing contract talks did not result in an agreement. 

“It’s not a situation I’ve been involved in lately and not one I want to comment on,” McKenna said. 

“I think everyone spoke about it at the back end of last season, on what the situation was with Tyreece, and as far as I’m aware there’s been no changes to that and the club will update in due course.” 

Ipswich News

