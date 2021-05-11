Video
'The honour of my life' - Chambers' message to Town fans after departure confirmed
- Credit: Pagepix
Departing Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has shared a heartfelt message with fans after it was revealed he will be leaving the club this summer.
Chambers, 35, played 396 games for the Blues since arriving in 2012, making him one of the club's top 10 all-time appearance makers.
His fist pumps after wins became iconic, as was his leadership and all-out effort for the cause.
Writing on Instagram after his release was confirmed, Chambers thanked fans for their support and said the Town chapter has to close 'for now.'
The post reads: "Well, what can I say...
"I have been truly humbled by the amount of messages and phone calls I’ve received over the last 24hours. I see every single one and to say it’s been a little overwhelming would be an understatement.
MORE: Exit Interview: Farewell to Ipswich Town's most iconic player of the last decade
"I hope I have done you all proud in the way I’ve tried to lead this great football club. It’s been the honour of my life.💙
"But, for now, the chapter has to close and a new one opens.
"Too all my team mates past and present, thanks for the memories and allowing me to be your captain.
"To the blue army, thank you for always sticking by me and the team. It’s a tough job these days with everything that surrounds football but I hope you always saw a team which never ever lacked in effort. Yes, at times we lacked quality, but you only ever see half the story...
"Once a blue, always a blue.
"Chambo x"
Most Read
- 1 Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart
- 2 'Beautiful inside and out': Tragedy as mum dies 48 hours after giving birth
- 3 Town take up contract options on duo with plenty of departures still expected
- 4 Town confirm four more exits at end of season
- 5 Armed police box in cars on A12 after men seen 'fighting with swords'
- 6 Search for man after girl, 10, accosted at B&M store in Stowmarket
- 7 Chambers and Skuse to leave Ipswich Town
- 8 Suffolk estate which featured on TV show on the market for £1.25m
- 9 Mark Heath: The Town players Cook should keep and release today
- 10 Chambers and Skuse set to be headline exits on day of departures at Ipswich Town