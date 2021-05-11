'The honour of my life' - Chambers' message to Town fans after departure confirmed

Video

Published: 11:27 AM May 11, 2021 Updated: 12:06 PM May 11, 2021

Departing Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers has shared a heartfelt message with fans after it was revealed he will be leaving the club this summer.

Chambers, 35, played 396 games for the Blues since arriving in 2012, making him one of the club's top 10 all-time appearance makers.

His fist pumps after wins became iconic, as was his leadership and all-out effort for the cause.

Writing on Instagram after his release was confirmed, Chambers thanked fans for their support and said the Town chapter has to close 'for now.'

The post reads: "Well, what can I say...



"I have been truly humbled by the amount of messages and phone calls I’ve received over the last 24hours. I see every single one and to say it’s been a little overwhelming would be an understatement.

MORE: Exit Interview: Farewell to Ipswich Town's most iconic player of the last decade

"I hope I have done you all proud in the way I’ve tried to lead this great football club. It’s been the honour of my life.💙

"But, for now, the chapter has to close and a new one opens.

"Too all my team mates past and present, thanks for the memories and allowing me to be your captain.



"To the blue army, thank you for always sticking by me and the team. It’s a tough job these days with everything that surrounds football but I hope you always saw a team which never ever lacked in effort. Yes, at times we lacked quality, but you only ever see half the story...



"Once a blue, always a blue.



"Chambo x"

Luke Chambers will go down as an Ipswich Town icon - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller



