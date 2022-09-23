McKenna on replacing Burns at Plymouth and striker Ladapo 'trusting his instincts'

News

Kieran McKenna has faith that whoever replaces Wes Burns this weekend will do a good job for Ipswich Town.

Burns, an almost-certain starter when fit under McKenna, is away on international duty with Wales and will miss the Blues’ clash with Plymouth on Sunday as a result.

Kane Vincent-Young, Kyle Edwards, Kayden Jackson and even Marcus Harness are in the frame to feature down the right side, with McKenna confident in whoever is given the start at Home Park.

Wes Burns is on international duty with Wales - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“We have just followed our normal process,” the Town boss said, when asked how he will decide who starts the game.

“We look at every game in isolation in many respects, in terms of who the right personnel will be for the game, and we look at what we want to do and the areas of the opposition we want to expose as well as who has been playing and training well for us.

“We have a few different people who can play in that possession and they all bring different qualities and profiles to it, so I think part of it will be on how we plan to go gameplan-wise and what we want from the position.

“The players all understand that process and it’s a chance for someone to come into the team and play in a position Wes has played in most-prominently for us. Other people have done it, though, and over the course of the season there is going to be other times when that position is changed round.

“That’s just one of those games.”

McKenna also potentially has a decision to make up front, with Freddie Ladapo, Jackson and Tyreece John-Jules all featuring as a centre-forward this season. Gassan Ahadme is a doubt due to illness.

Ladapo, a former Plymouth player, goes into the weekend’s game on the back of a goal-scoring performance against Arsenal’s Under 21s in midweek, on a night when he had his fair share of frustration, too.

“It was nice for him,” McKenna said of Ladapo’s goal.

Kieran McKenna hugs Freddie Ladapo following his goal against Arsenal - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“Of course all of the forwards want to score and are happier when they do, but it’s important you are getting chances.

“His all-round game on Tuesday allowed him to get a lot of chances and he did a lot of things well. It didn’t quite go his way in front of goal but that’s exactly what you have to do as a striker – keep making the right runs and getting in the right positions, trusting your instincts.

“He’s in good spirits, looking forward to the weekend. It’s a top of the table clash, with a big crowd, so I’m sure all of the players will be up for it.

“Motivation will be really high but it has that little extra edge when it’s against one of your former teams. I am sure it will add that little bit more to the game for him.”