Mike Bacon on the Blues: Quality over quantity, please

A view of the pitch before the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road, Ipswich. Picture date: Saturday November 13, 2021. - Credit: PA

I must confess, I find it odd at times.

This fixation from some for more and more signings at Portman Road.

Don't get me wrong, another one or two in the door I'm sure won't hurt. But we have four in and I'm looking at Kieran McKenna's squad thinking, it's already got more than enough for a tilt at the League One title this season. Top six? Come on, behave. That's a minimum.

Okay, so I come from an era when Bobby Robson signed about 13 players during his decade-plus tenure and George Burley only signed players he felt would improve the squad, not just bloat it out for the sake of numbers.

Our most successful Ipswich Town teams over the years have been small squads.

Today, clubs seem to have to have about 30 signed on when you can only play 11. It may be a squad game, but consistency is key.

Ipswich Town have got more than enough quality already in their squad for a League One challenge and were McKenna to play just a lone striker, which I suggest he might, then who are you playing from Pigott, Ladapo, Jackson or John-Jules? (And that's assuming we get no-one else in).

Town boss Kieran McKenna, left, with Freddie Ladapo at Portman Road - Credit: ITFC

Our centre midfield and No.10 positions have at least four or five capable incumbents, while out wide, we could play three wingers/wing-backs, Burns, KVY and Kyle Edwards, while early indications suggest Greg Leigh likes a burst forward.

Defensively, I love the look of both Corrie Ndaba and Elkan Baggott as back-up players to our established brigade. Surely, Ndaba will get a good crack this season, he really ought to.

So you see, I don't want a bloated squad, with talented youngsters not being given a chance.

Luke Woolfenden congratulates goal scorer Sam Morsy. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

I want a tight-knit, capable one that is coached to the hilt, who all know their responsibilities and all know they are in it together. I'm happy having no set starting XI, but I want every player to consider themselves good enough to be in said starting XI. And that won't happen with a squad of 25-30.

McKenna and his team's coaching skills are far more important to our season than signing another four players - unless Phil Foden or Kylian Mbappe suddenly decide to switch to Portman Road of course.

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran helped launch Ipswich Town's new kits. - Credit: ITFC

And don't forget, we've got Ed Sheeran as well! The shape of us, hey?!

So, look. We know McKenna is likely to bring in another player, maybe two, maybe three. But for me, this season is all about our coaching team, not just our playing side. Don't bring players in for the sake of making the squad bigger. Quality over quantity please.

Ipswich already have the players for a minimum top six. The bookies are not making us joint favourites because they think we will finish 11th again.

Heads up then everyone and let's get ready to go, newbies arriving or not.

Because the fans are ready, the quality in the squad is already there. Now, we just need the very best brought out of them. And that is down to our coaches.

I haven't really had time to comment on the fixture list in this column.

I gave my opinion on the KOA podcast, saying I would rather have had an away fixture to begin with. It's clearly less pressure going away from home on opening day, rather than have all the expectation you will face at home.

And the Blues will certainly have that expectation when Bolton come to visit in a month's time. Regardless on how well Bolton ended last season, most of us will expect, and very much want, Town to get off to a good start, especially after last season's opening day draw with Morecambe.

Of course nothing is decided on opening day, but you know how good it feels to win your first game of the season.

And then Forest Green Rovers a week later for the Blues' opening away fixture. That will be fun against a side just coming up from League Two. A bit of a familiar theme from last season, well let's hope not.

Oh, and by the way, only pencil in our home game with Shrewsbury on March 18 at Portman Road. It may be called off you know.

Why? I hear you ask. Is it because of a Robbie Williams concert? Are the turnstiles being painted that weekend? Don't tell us Ed is holding a celebrity game that day on the main pitch!

Ipswich Town haven't made it past the third round of the Papa Johns Trophy since dropping into League One. - Credit: PA

No, it's none of the above.

It's because the next day, Sunday, March 19 is the Papa Johns Trophy final at Wembley. And it's about time it was our time.

Hold onto your pepperonis!!