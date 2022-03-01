Mike Bacon: I have so many questions.... here are just a few!

Expert opinion

Kieran McKenna. He can make the cream rise to the top at Town - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

I'm not sure how I'm feeling right now.

Those two draws have taken the puff right out of my little sails, and probably most of you.

Didn't see two points out of six from Cheltenham at home and Morecambe away coming, did you?

Sums the season up so far, I suppose. Lots of hope, enough positives to keep us believing, then BANG! Back down to earth.

Wes Burns is disappointed with himself at Morecambe during the first half. But he did get the equaliser on the Lancashire coast. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Yet, whether you are a doom merchant or as positive as heck, it's a fact, there are plenty of points still up for grabs. We still write this season off now at our peril.

Yes, it will be tough and if the Blues don't make the play-offs, it will be because of the start of this season, not the finish.

And the team still have so much in their own hands. Just look at our March fixture list. Portsmouth and Plymouth at home, Oxford away. A chance to put a dent in our play-off rivals' hopes. Defeats however, afford us little wiggle room.

I'm a great believer that the cream always rises to the top and I think Kieran McKenna will mould this Town squad into a team that is, and will, only get better from its current point.

The problem of course today is, are we too late for this season?

I said last week teams will drop points. Wigan, Wycombe, Bolton and Plymouth among others duly did on Saturday. Sadly, so did Town.

It's getting tight to make the top six, especially if teams above Town win their games in hand and don't falter. I get that. McKenna will get that. The players will get that.

Sam Morsy wrestles for the ball at Morecambe. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

And of course the problem Ipswich seemed suddenly to have stumbled upon, which was inconceivable earlier in the season, is that the strikers now can't find the back of the net.

To his credit, McKenna is giving all the forwards a chance to stake a claim to be the dominant man, just as Macauley Bonne was at the start of the campaign, but only Kayden Jackson appears to have grabbed it with, if not both hands, certainly one.

Joe Pigott, James Norwood and Bonne are all putting the work in, but the goals have simply dried up. Of the three of them only Norwood has scored in 2022. It's infuriating, bewildering and frustrating.

Frustrating times in front of goal for Macauley Bonne and Joe Piggot - Credit: Steve Waller/PA

Has the time come now where McKenna has to make a decision with one (or two) of them and give them six starts on the bounce, form a partnership and hope it produces results?

I seem to have so many questions.

Of course, on the flip side we no longer have the comic defence that shipped in 15 goals in our opening six League One games, which is a positive that cannot be underestimated.

It seems we simply can't have it both ways. It's costing us in the short term, however in the long term, our performances and McKenna's style of coaching and managing is giving me real hope.

I'll ask you a question. Yes, another one!

Would you rather Town dominated a game and only picked up a point? (v Cheltenham, the Blues had 66% possession, 17 shots to six, eight corners to one. And v Morecambe 72% possession, 23 shots to four and 12 corners to nil).

Or be completely outplayed by your opponents who hit the bar, post and have six cleared off the line, but then the Blues grab a last-minute winner to take all three points?

Obviously, you would prefer all three points. But you will only get away with smash and grab performances on so many occasions. For me, it is far better to enjoy plenty of possession, have shots and corners, even if the goals dry up for a while. Long-term it will get you more.

So, north it is again this weekend. This time to Fleetwood where we lost last season.

Town fans at Morecambe. Could it still be quite a season for the Blues' faithful? - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Burton, Accrington, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Bolton, Wigan, Morecambe. North of the Watford Gap this campaign and we struggle to pick up three points. Bearing in mind we still have to go to Rotherham and Crewe...

One way or another, this season has been one of huge transformation and transition and I'm still very convinced the future looks bright.

The thing is we all want it now. This season. We don't want to wait another 12 months.

Because I just fancy if we sneaked in the play-offs come April, we might just pull it off. We just have to get there first.