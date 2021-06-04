Video
Town reveal new goalkeeper kits
Published: 2:01 PM June 4, 2021
Ipswich Town have revealed their goalkeeper kits for the upcoming 2021/22 season.
The new home shirts, sponsored by Ed Sheeran and unveiled yesterday, will be teamed with an all-yellow keeper's kit, as modelled by current first choice stopper Tomas Holy.
And while the outfield away kit has yet to be revealed, Town's stoppers will be wearing an all-black kit on the road.
The kits are not yet available to pre-order, but will go on sale in due course.
The Blues have also released a behind-the-scenes look at the new kit launch.
You can watch that here....
