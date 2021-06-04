Town reveal new goalkeeper kits

Video

Published: 2:01 PM June 4, 2021

The new Ipswich Town goalkeeper kits for 2021/22 - left is home, right is away - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town have revealed their goalkeeper kits for the upcoming 2021/22 season.

The new home shirts, sponsored by Ed Sheeran and unveiled yesterday, will be teamed with an all-yellow keeper's kit, as modelled by current first choice stopper Tomas Holy.

The 2021/22 Ipswich Town home goalkeeper kit - Credit: ITFC

And while the outfield away kit has yet to be revealed, Town's stoppers will be wearing an all-black kit on the road.

The kits are not yet available to pre-order, but will go on sale in due course.

The new 2021/22 Ipswich Town away goalkeeper kit - Credit: ITFC

The Blues have also released a behind-the-scenes look at the new kit launch.

