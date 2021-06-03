News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:07 PM June 3, 2021    Updated: 12:23 PM June 3, 2021
Ipswich Town home kit

Ipswich Town's new home kit, sponsored by Ed Sheeran, has been revealed - Credit: ITFC Facebook

Ipswich Town's new home kit, sponsored by Suffolk singing superstar Ed Sheeran, has been unveiled.

The Blues' home kit for the 2021/22 season, for both the men's and women's first teams, features the symbols +, x and % - the titles of Sheeran's first three albums - as well as minus and equals symbols, above the word 'tour'.

Sheeran, a long-time Town fan who has often been seen cheering the Blues on at Portman Road, told BBC Radio One last week how the deal came about.

He said: "I just enquired, and I was like 'Do you guys need a sponsor?' And they were like 'Yeah, for sure.'

"So it's been a cool process. It must have been around the end of the Divide tour, because we'd done the shirts with them.

"For the last Divide gig in Ipswich, I did an Ipswich Town kit with Divide on, and it must have been then that I asked.

"It's been a long process. It's been a long, long process."

Of the perks of being a sponsor, Framlingham's Sheeran added: “I do get a box (at Portman Road) but I have pushed the box back until after the tour.

"I’ve got a tour, I haven’t announced the tour yet, but the tour goes on for a while. I was going to have a box and not be able to see any games, so I’ve pushed the box to after the tour.

“I get a player tracksuit with my initials on, I get one of them. I saw the contract and you get given a load of shirts. I think it’s usually companies that do it so they have shirts for all their company’s [personnel], signed footballs if you want signed footballs.

Ed Sheeran enjoying the game at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ed Sheeran enjoying a game at Portman Road in August 2019. Picture: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

“There’s all stuff like that. I don’t think I’m going to take them up on everything, but definitely the player tracksuit.

“I’ve got three schoolmates that are mad Ipswich Town fans, I want to get them in the tracksuits. We’re talking about doing away days in them, going to like Fleetwood and rocking up.”

