'We weren't really ready to get promoted' - Wilson on his two years at Town

Published: 12:12 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 12:32 PM May 21, 2021

James Wilson will look back fondly on his time at Ipswich Town despite being frustrated at times during the club’s two failed promotion bids.

The Welshman has moved to Home Park on a two-year deal, becoming the first Ipswich player to get fixed up with a new club following their release from Portman Road.

Wilson won the player-of-the-year award in his final Ipswich season, which saw the Blues again fall short of their promotion aim while finishing ninth, following an 11th-placed finish the season before.

The defender also admitted he found his two seasons in Suffolk frustrating at times, given he was in and out of the side under manager Paul Lambert.

“I look back on it really fondly,” Wilson said of his time in blue, during an interview with the Plymouth Herald.

“It was frustrating at times. We had a massive squad and the manager (Paul Lambert) was always tinkering with the team.

“But when I did play I really enjoyed it so I think that’s what you have got to take away from it.

“I think we under-achieved in terms of the fans’ eyes, but if you look at the squad on paper we weren’t really ready to get promoted.

“We did okay, we did alright. That side of it was frustrating as well but I definitely enjoyed my time there.

“When the new manager (Paul Cook) came in, he said pretty early that he wanted his own players and he was very honest about it.”

On his move to Plymouth, Wilson said: “It’s a great club and I’m really excited to be here.

“The manager sets the team up the way I like to play and the club itself and the fans are a massive draw for me. Every time I’ve played here it’s been a really good experience.

“I think I read the game pretty well, I can look after people around me and I’m pretty quick, even if my age doesn’t suggest that. Hopefully all of those things can help us have a good season.

“One of my good mates, Joe Edwards, is here as well which helps. He told me it’s a great club. He loves it here, his family are here and he says the supporters are great. That was massive for me.

“The gaffer told me he wants more experience at the back and hopefully with a bit more experience we can kick on a bit. It’s important to have that mix because you want experience and young, hungry players, so hopefully we can get the balance right.”