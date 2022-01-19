No Ipswich interest in linked striker Defoe

Ipswich Town are not interested in a move for Rangers striker Jermain Defoe - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are not interested in signing former England international striker Jermain Defoe.

The 39-year-old is a free agent after leaving Rangers earlier this month and has been linked with the Blues by Sky Sports, who say Town are keen on a move to the end of the season.

Sunderland, Charlton and Oxford have also been linked.

But we understand there is no Town interest in the striker and no move will be made at a time when the Blues have Macauley Bonne, James Norwood, Joe Pigott and Kayden Jackson in the striking ranks.

Defoe’s name was discussed at Portman Road in the summer, when Town were assembling their squad under former manager Paul Cook, thought it quickly became apparent his wages would not fit into the Blues’ budget and no move was made.

He subsequently renewed his deal with Rangers.

Meanwhile, Town remain close to completing the permanent signing of Christian Walton from Brighton, with paperwork issues still needing to be resolved.

The goalkeeper has been on loan with the Blues during the first half of this season, with a deal agreed to bring him to Portman Road on a two-and-a-half year contract.

The contract will also include the option for a 12-month extension.