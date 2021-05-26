Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe

Published: 1:29 PM May 26, 2021

Ipswich Town have been priced out of a summer deal for ex-England ace Jermain Defoe, we understand.

It's been reported this afternoon, by footballinsider247, that the Blues are lining up an 'ambitious move' for the 38-year-old now that his contract at Rangers has expired.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that the former West Ham, Tottenham and Sunderland hotshot is a player who has been discussed by the Ipswich hierarchy as the club's new US-based owners look to generate excitement ahead of a third successive campaign at League One level.

However, very quickly it became apparent that the deal was not financially viable. Defoe is understood to have been on £35k-a-week at Ibrox and, though Ipswich now have spending power, they will be restricted to spending 60% of income on wages next season under the Salary Cost Management Protocol rules.

Defoe, who turns 39 in October, has scored more than 300 goals in a career spanning more than 20 years.

The 57-cap England international netted seven times in five starts and 15 substitute appearances for Rangers in the season just gone, helping Steven Gerrard's men to the title - the club's first in a decade.

Speaking little more than a week ago, he said: "It's unbelievable, I'm so happy for everyone involved. Especially the fans, because they're the best fans in the world. It's an unbelievable football club.

"I want to stay here forever. I love it here. Everyone knows it's special."

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard (left) with Jermain Defoe. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Defoe, who was still playing Premier League football for Bournemouth as recently as November 2018, revealed in 2020 that he was starting his coaching badges in preparation for when he finally decides to hang up his boots.

He told Football Fancast: “I’m doing my coaching badges at the moment because, at the back end of your career, you’ll always think about what you want to do next, whether it’s becoming a coach or a manager.

"I’m just going to do my badges and then see what happens.

“At the end of the day, if you love football and you’ve got an opportunity to stay in the game and give something back then why not?”

Ipswich's new owners lured an ageing Didier Drogba to Phoenix Rising in 2017, sparking global interest in the club.

Blues boss Paul Cook released eight senior players following the club's recent ninth-place finish in League One, including long-serving captain Luke Chambers, and is understood to have told the majority of the remaining players that they are available for transfer this summer.

It's understood that Cook is setting his sights high this transfer window and is keen to add players to the squad with Championship experience.

Town were thought to be leading the chase to sign Luton Town captain Sonny Bradley, but the centre-back has today signed a new deal with the Hatters.