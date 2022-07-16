Former Town striker Norwood remains in League One after joining Barnsley

Ipswich Town will come up against former striker James Norwood next season after he signed for Barnsley.

We exclusively revealed the Tykes were set to sign the 31-year-old earlier this week, with the striker now penning a one-year deal which includes the option of a 12-month extension.

The striker was released by the Blues at the end of last season, following three seasons at the club which yielded 28 goals in 88 appearances.

Norwood is understood to have been offered a deal by Bristol Rovers this summer, before manager Joey Barton's late change of heart ended the Gas's interest, but he is happy to have joined newly-relegated Barnsley.

James Norwood has signed for Barnsley - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“I know it’s a big club," he said.

“I haven’t been fortunate to play against Barnsley in my career, but I’m really looking forward to getting started and I’m proud to wear the shirt.”

Barnsley Football Club CEO, Khaled El-Ahmad, added: “We are pleased that James has made the decision to come to Oakwell.

“He arrives at Barnsley FC with a solid understanding of League One, and everyone at the Club extends their warmest welcome to him.”

Norwood's Portman Road return with the Tykes is set for August, when Barnsley visit Suffolk, with the return fixture between the two sides at Oakwell scheduled for March 25, 2023.