Former Town striker Norwood remains in League One after joining Barnsley
- Credit: BarnsleyFC
Ipswich Town will come up against former striker James Norwood next season after he signed for Barnsley.
We exclusively revealed the Tykes were set to sign the 31-year-old earlier this week, with the striker now penning a one-year deal which includes the option of a 12-month extension.
The striker was released by the Blues at the end of last season, following three seasons at the club which yielded 28 goals in 88 appearances.
Norwood is understood to have been offered a deal by Bristol Rovers this summer, before manager Joey Barton's late change of heart ended the Gas's interest, but he is happy to have joined newly-relegated Barnsley.
“I know it’s a big club," he said.
“I haven’t been fortunate to play against Barnsley in my career, but I’m really looking forward to getting started and I’m proud to wear the shirt.”
Barnsley Football Club CEO, Khaled El-Ahmad, added: “We are pleased that James has made the decision to come to Oakwell.
“He arrives at Barnsley FC with a solid understanding of League One, and everyone at the Club extends their warmest welcome to him.”
Most Read
- 1 Matchday Recap: Morsy at the double in 3-0 win
- 2 Matchday Recap: How Town's Palace friendly played out
- 3 Town sign Portsmouth attacker Harness as Pigott moves to Fratton Park on loan
- 4 Councils announce changes to bin collections during heatwave
- 5 Six-month-old baby dies following crash
- 6 Town retain Celina interest following signing of Harness
- 7 Rapid progress being made on 560 new homes on edge of town
- 8 Fire breaks out in field near Ipswich
- 9 Suffolk fish and chip shop popular with Ed Sheeran named one of best in UK
- 10 Nursery director bribed staff members over Ofsted lies
Norwood's Portman Road return with the Tykes is set for August, when Barnsley visit Suffolk, with the return fixture between the two sides at Oakwell scheduled for March 25, 2023.