Barnsley closing in on ex-Town striker Norwood

Exclusive

Barnsley are closing in on the signing of former Ipswich Town striker James Norwood, we understand.

The 31-year-old front man scored 28 goals for the Blues during three eventful seasons fragmented by injuries and off-field drama.

Despite his return to the team in the second half of 2021/22, and manager Kieran McKenna’s glowing praise, Ipswich opted not to take up their option to extend Norwood's deal by a further 12 months.

The former Tranmere hotshot is believed to have been close to joining League One side Bristol Rovers, only for manager Joey Barton to have a late change in heart.

That’s left the door open for Barnsley, who now have ex-Cheltenham boss Michael Duff in charge, to swoop.

The Tykes, recently relegated from the Championship, have sold their top two goalscorers from last season – Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris – to Championship club Luton Town this summer.

Ipswich host Barnsley on Saturday, August 27.