'That is the calibre'- Oxford boss on potential transfer move for Norwood

Oxford United boss Karl Robinson has remained tight-lipped on the prospect of a January move for Ipswich Town striker James Norwood.

Norwood, who scored for Town’s Under 23s this week at Watford, is understood to be on the transfer list at Portman Road after falling out of favour at the club. He’s out of contract in the summer.

Oxford boss Robinson was asked about a potential move for a striker who has previously been of interest to Portsmouth, Bristol Rovers and former club Tranmere, as well as Plymouth Argyle.

“That is the calibre,” Robinson told the Oxford Mail, when asked about interest in Norwood and Middlesbrough’s Marcus Browne.

“If you’re going to do anything in January, it cannot be to fill a gap, it’s to make this team stronger.

“It’s a horrific window, we all know that, we know how hard it is to get it right.

“As for names, I think it’s unfair to speak of players who are trying to still get in the teams that they play for.”

Pushed further on Norwood, Robinson said: “I’m certainly not going to speak of any Cooky’s [Paul Cook] players because everyone knows how close we are.”

Norwood hasn’t played for the Ipswich first-team since coming off the bench in the Papa John’s Trophy in October.

He’s played just 22 minutes of League One football this season, across two substitute appearances, having led the Town scoring charts in each of his first two seasons since joining from Tranmere in the summer of 2019.



