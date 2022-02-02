Ex-Town boss Cook linked with non-league side

Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has been linked with a return to Chesterfield - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook is said to be 'very interested' in a sensational return to non-league Chesterfield.

The Spireites, who currently sit second in the National League, have suspended boss James Rowe pending an investigation into allegations of misconduct.

Assistant Danny Webb is in temporary charge, but the Derbyshire Times are reporting a sentimental return for Cook - who managed Chesterfield between 2012 and 2015, leading them to the League Two title and a play-off spot in League One - is 'more than just a possibility.'

The report claims that Gary Roberts - Cook's first team coach at Town - would head to Chesterfield with him.

Cook was sacked by Town back in December after just nine months in the job.

He's also been linked with the vacant job at League One big boys Sunderland.