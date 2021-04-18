'I left the club in a more than decent place' - Lambert opens up on leaving Town

Video

Published: 3:05 PM April 18, 2021

Paul Lambert said he left Ipswich Town in a 'more than decent place' - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert says he left the club in a 'more than decent place' - and he can't wait to get back to management.

Lambert departed Portman Road at the end of February with the Blues eighth, two points outside the play-offs, having enjoyed good wins over Hull City and Doncaster.

Those results were the outliers in his Town career though - a spell marked by consistently failing to beat the best sides in League One.

Indeed, Lambert's record at the Blues was dreadful - he won 37, drew 28 and lost 48 of his 113 games in charge, a win percentage of just 33%.

Paul Lambert left Town at the end of February - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

But Lambert told the Sunday Post: "Being out of the game gives you time to think and reflect.

“It also gives you time to assess where you’re at, and to be ready for the next challenge.

"I’ve only been out of football for six or seven weeks, and I’m feeling good. I’m positive about the future.

“When I left Ipswich Town, we were just one point off the play-off places. We had just had good wins against Hull City, Blackpool and Doncaster Rovers.

“So I left the club in a more than decent place.

“But now I need to wait for an opening to get back in.

“I love the pressure of management. I love the ups and downs. I like the way management always has you working on the edge.

“It’s much better to have highs, but you need to be able to deal with the lows, and learn from them.

“The lows definitely make you stronger.

“When I think of what I’ve been through in the last 15 or 16 years, I’ve crammed in plenty.

“The highs of back-to-back promotions to the Premier League with Norwich City. Winning at Anfield, The Emirates and The Etihad with Aston Villa.

“I also really enjoyed my time at Stoke City. The club has great supporters and first-class owners

"“Wolves was also a great experience. They are another terrific football club.

“But now it’s about what comes next. I have confidence in myself, and believe I’ll be ready for the next challenge."

Lambert said he's taking inspiration from the resurgence of David Moyes, who's led West Ham to the brink of the Champions' League after a spell in the football wilderness.

Paul Lambert says David Moyes' success at West Ham has been an inspiration to him - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

“When I look at the way Davie Moyes has turned things around for himself, that gives you belief," Lambert explained.

"He’s been flying the flag for Scotland in the Premier League this season. He’s been brilliant.

“He has had to come through a period of criticism, and a period of people doubting his ability.

“I always felt that was ridiculous, and it was disrespectful to question his qualities as a manager.

“Yes, he had setbacks at Manchester United and Sunderland. But what about his work at Everton and Preston in the previous 13 or 14 years?

“He is now back on top, and doing wonderfully well at West Ham.

“What an achievement it would be if he can get them into the Champions League.

“But whether they finish third, fourth, fifth, sixth or seventh, he has to be right up there in the running for the Manager of the Year award.

“As a manager, he has made some brave decisions, and he’s been one of the few to go abroad.

“He took the decision to work in Spain after his time at Old Trafford, and you have to admire him for that."

Paul Lambert said he'd consider managing in Germany - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

And Lambert, who often quoted his success in Germany as a player while at Town, said he would consider returning to the country as a boss.

He added: “I was in Germany as a player, and really enjoyed my time there. As I’ve said many times, it was an incredible experience.

“I’ve yet to venture abroad as a manager, but it’s something I wouldn’t rule out. For example, I know the top three leagues in Germany are brilliant.

“The quality of player is very high, and the crowds are amazing.

“It definitely has an appeal to work over there at some kind of level.”