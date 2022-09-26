North Stander: For me, Ladapo and Jackson aren't the answer

Columnist

I hate to say I told you so, but I did warn last week that our lack of ruthlessness in front of goal would cost us.

Well, it’s happened - and it’s lost us three vital points against one of our most dangerous promotion rivals.

We were so much on top in the first half at Plymouth, carved out several chances, and created lots of really good positions. But all we had to show for it was Freddie Ladapo’s slightly fortunate effort.

It meant that Plymouth were undeservedly still within touching distance when the game should have been all over. And, predictably, they came storming back to win the match.

I really don’t like singling out individuals but, once again, Freddie Ladapo was guilty of missing good chances. He put a header from a corner straight at the keeper and did the same when he had a one-on-one.

It was good to see him finally break his goal-scoring duck in the league, but I’m afraid he doesn’t look like the answer to me. He puts himself about, and he is a physical presence, but he’s just not clinical enough when it comes to finishing.

Equally, I don’t understand Kieran McKenna’s enthusiasm to play Kayden Jackson. Yes, he’s quick, which can get him into some good positions, but then he shows no composure, whether he’s shooting or crossing.

Two or three times at Plymouth his pace got him clear, but his crosses failed to find a team-mate. I would have played Kane Vincent-Young to replace Wes Burns.

Kieran McKenna applauds the travelling fans at Plymouth - Credit: Ross Halls

Losing leads is a bad habit in football. Losing leads in consecutive games against promotion rivals is a really, really bad habit.

From looking like we would get six points from Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth, we’ve ended up with a paltry one.

The way we simply disappeared from the game when Plymouth put us under pressure in the second half was worrying. We couldn’t keep the ball, couldn’t mount an attack. They swarmed all over us.

Such a contrast to the way we dominated earlier in the game. The stats tell you we were the better team, but in football there is only one stat which matters in the final analysis.

Of course, it’s only one game, only one defeat. It’s how we react that’s the most important issue. The next game couldn’t be bigger - Pompey at a packed, rocking Portman Road on Saturday.

Sam Morsy applauds the travelling fans at Plymouth - Credit: Ross Halls

Inevitably, there will be nerves among Ipswich fans, given the way the last two decades have gone. This is where McKenna earns his money. Of course the players will be disappointed as they make the long journey home from Devon. But it’s McKenna’s job to pick them up and get their heads right for next Saturday.

If we don’t win against Portsmouth then the nerves will be jangling. The talk will once again be about our old Achilles heel - our inability to beat the top teams in this division.

We simply have to change that if we are finally going to escape from this dreadful third tier. The game against Portsmouth will be a perfectly timed opportunity to put everyone’s minds at rest.

A word about Christian Walton. Once again, our brilliant keeper had a great game at Plymouth, the team he supports. And there was also nearly a fairytale ending to the game when his header from a corner smashed against the bar and stayed out. That would have made the journey home a lot happier for the Town fans.

Ipswich Town players huddle at Plymouth - Credit: Ross Halls

I will close by expressing my admiration, once again, for those magnificent travelling supporters. A 660-mile round trip, leaving home at stupid o’clock on a Sunday morning, is what they endured. What a shame the team couldn’t make it a happier day for them.

Let’s make sure we get on track against Portsmouth, in front of a 30,000 sell-out crowd. That’s extraordinary in League One and is another reminder that our club doesn’t belong at this level.