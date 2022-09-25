'Glad to finally end an unbeaten run' - Schumacher on Town win

Match reaction

Plymouth Argyle boss Steven Schumacher praised Ipswich Town's 'amazing' fans after his side's 2-1 win today - and said he was delighted to end the Blues' unbeaten run.

Town, who started the day top of League One and undefeated, went into half-time 1-0 up at Home Park, courtesy of Freddie Ladapo's first league strike.

But Plymouth came back into the game after Ladapo was replaced on 59 minutes, with Kayden Jackson - who had started the match on the right side in place of the missing Wes Burns - moving into the central striker role.

Town struggled to find a focal point after that, and Plymouth took advantage.

Bali Mumba pulls a goal back against Ipswich at Home Park. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

First Norwich City loanee Bali Mumba lashed home from distance, before Morgan Whittaker seized on a sloppy pass from George Edmundson to rifle home the winner.

And Schumacher, whose side replace Town at the summit of League One as a result, said: "I thought the bravery of the players, going man for man against Ipswich Town and going on the front foot, trying to press them and stop them getting into a rhythm, to do that for 96 minutes like the players did today was outstanding.

"It was a really good game I thought, both teams played some good football, there was some good chances in it and we're just delighted to get out of it with a win."

He added: "We showed hunger and desire right from the off. There was a good tempo to the game, and the energy and attitude to keep doing that, to stick to the plan and keep believing - at half-time we spoke about how we'd forced a few turnovers and made Ipswich kick it long a fair few times so if they're doing that it gives us a better chance to get on that front food.

"And Morgan (Whittaker), who I thought was outstanding, for him to intercept that ball and then stick it in the top corner, I'm delighted for him."

Morgan Whittaker scores the winner against Ipswich at Home Park. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Asked about the support at Home Park, with more than 15,000 fans roaring the sides on - including over 1,000 Town supporters - Schumacher took the opportunity to praise the travelling Blue army.

"It is a special place, and the fans are incredible," he said of Home Park.

"I want to mention Ipswich Town's fans as well today, because to come all the way down here for a 12.30pm kick-off, whatever time they set off, it just shows amazing support.

"Our fans are the same. Even when we're one nil down, 55 minutes in, they're still singing because they can sense that the momentum is changing.

"They always stick behind the players, and the players respond."

Kayden Jackson shows his disappointment at Plymouth - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Plymouth were almost denied all three points at the death, with boyhood Pilgrim Christian Walton coming up for a corner and connecting well with a header which looked on its way into the net, before a combination of the bar and home stopper Michael Cooper kept it out.

"It was unbelievable," Schumacher said. "We haven't conceded a goal from a set piece this season, so if that had gone in it would have broken our hearts.

"It was a brilliant save from Michael. I don't know who got the block from the rebound, but it just shows again the attitude and desire of the players to get over the line and win.

"Obviously last week at Portsmouth (2-2 draw) we just missed out in the last minute, so we're glad to finally put an unbeaten run to an end, that of Ipswich."