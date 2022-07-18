News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pompey boss Cowley on 'Championship quality' Harness and 'starved' Pigott

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 6:00 AM July 18, 2022
Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has signed Joe Pigott on loan from Ipswich

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley has signed Joe Pigott on loan from Ipswich - Credit: PortsmouthFC/PA

Danny Cowley believes Ipswich Town have signed a ‘Championship quality’ player following their capture of Marcus Harness. 

Harness moved to Portman Road on Friday night, signing a three-year contract, with Joe Pigott moving the other way on a season-long loan. 

Portsmouth boss Cowley is disappointed to lose a player who scored 31 goals across his three seasons at Fratton Park, but insisted selling a player with just a year remaining on his contract ‘makes good business sense’ for his club. 

Cowley said: “We’re sad to say goodbye to Marcus, who was a key player for us last season – both with his goals and assists. 

Marcus Harness has joined Ipswich Town from Portsmouth

Marcus Harness has joined Ipswich Town from Portsmouth - Credit: ITFC

“He’s someone who I think has Championship quality, but ultimately it was the right time for him to move on. 

“And with only a year left on his contract, it makes good business sense for us and gives us some flexibility in further developing our squad. 

“I’m sure all our supporters will join me in wishing Marcus the very best for his career and we appreciate his efforts in a Pompey shirt.” 

On the signing of Pigott, Cowley said: “We’ve got a player who is really hungry – he loves football and was starved of that a bit last season. 

"Joe will bring some real intelligence and good link play, while he obviously carries a threat in the final third. 

“He's an excellent finisher with both feet and scores all kinds of goals, making clever runs behind defenders. 

“We’re pleased to have Joe and I think we’ve signed him at exactly the right time. We’re really looking forward to working with him.”

