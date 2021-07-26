Ipswich target Jacobs on his Town talks and chances of a Portman Road move

Published: 8:38 AM July 26, 2021

Portsmouth's Michael Jacobs has been an Ipswich Town target this summer - Credit: PA

Portsmouth attacker Michael Jacobs has revealed he’s not had any further contact from Ipswich Town and believes a move to Portman Road is now unlikely.

The 29-year-old played under Town boss Paul Cook at Wigan and has been a target for his old boss this summer, despite a season heavily disrupted by injury at Fratton Park.

The wide man, who can also play centrally behind the striker, missed the start of pre-season due to ongoing issues and it’s understood any Ipswich move would always be dependent on him proving his fitness.

Jacobs made his playing comeback in Portsmouth’s friendly with Luton at the weekend but, at this stage, the former Latic is not expecting to move on.

He told The News: “They (Ipswich) are in the same division and I know the manager down there. I think it’s one of those things that if it was going to materialise, then it would probably have been done by now.

“I’ve not heard from Ipswich recently, not since I’ve come back for pre-season.

“It was put a bit on the back burner and nothing really was spoken for a while, they also have different targets. I don’t really know (what’s going on) to be honest, it’s a difficult one.

“But I’m a Pompey player and it’s obviously up to me to make sure that I am producing the best version of me here.”

Jacobs continued: “To be fair, because I didn’t play a lot last year it was obviously surprising (Ipswich’s interest).

“There were talks at the time, but that happens in football.

“I am still contracted to this football club. Last year was frustrating in terms of me personally and I don’t think people have seen the best of me yet.

“I don’t really know what’s happening, to be honest. It’s pre-season, it materialised, talks happened, and obviously I was still coming back from injury at the time.

“I want to stay here and produce a performance that I know I can throughout the season, should I be wanted.”

Jacobs was a member of Cook’s League One title-winning Wigan side in 2017/18, scoring 12 goals that season as the Latics won promotion.

Town remain in the market for attacking reinforcements this summer, with an ambitious move for former loanee Bersant Celina still believed to be on the table.







