Shrewsbury's Bowman 'feeling better' after heart issue in Ipswich game
- Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw
Shrewsbury Town striker Ryan Bowman says he is "feeling better" after being taken to hospital in his side's defeat to Ipswich Town.
The 29-year-old was replaced 10 minutes before half-time in the match at Portman Road after complaining of heart palpitations.
Bowman was taken to Ipswich Hospital and Shrews boss Steve Cotterill revealed the striker's heart rate was as high as 250bpm.
In a tweet posted on Sunday morning, Bowman revealed he was awaiting the results of further tests but said he was "feeling better".
He also paid tribute to the medical teams of both Shrewbury and Ipswich, as well as the staff at Ipswich Hospital.
Goals from Conor Chaplin and Macauley Bonne secured a 2-1 victory for the Blues, with Shaun Whalley replying for the visitors.