News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Shrewsbury's Bowman 'feeling better' after heart issue in Ipswich game

Author Picture Icon

Matthew Earth

Published: 10:36 AM October 10, 2021   
Shrewsbury striker Ryan Bowman was taken to hospital with a heart issue during his side’s defeat at

Shrewsbury striker Ryan Bowman was taken to hospital with a heart issue during his side’s defeat at Portman Road. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Shrewsbury Town striker Ryan Bowman says he is "feeling better" after being taken to hospital in his side's defeat to Ipswich Town.

The 29-year-old was replaced 10 minutes before half-time in the match at Portman Road after complaining of heart palpitations.

Bowman was taken to Ipswich Hospital and Shrews boss Steve Cotterill revealed the striker's heart rate was as high as 250bpm.

In a tweet posted on Sunday morning, Bowman revealed he was awaiting the results of further tests but said he was "feeling better".

He also paid tribute to the medical teams of both Shrewbury and Ipswich, as well as the staff at Ipswich Hospital.

Goals from Conor Chaplin and Macauley Bonne secured a 2-1 victory for the Blues, with Shaun Whalley replying for the visitors.

You may also want to watch:

Ipswich Town vs Shrewsbury Town
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

ipswich crown court

Ipswich Crown Court

Suffolk man found with 'extreme' pornographic images

Jane Hunt

person
Amy Willis

Telecoms firm apologises as homeowner stuck with utility pole in driveway

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon
petrol pumps in focus

Warning issued after person found selling petrol on social media in Suffolk

Timothy Bradford

person
The indecent exposure took place in Church Terrace in Wickham Market

Suffolk Live

Police seek man who carried out 'lewd act' on car bonnet

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon