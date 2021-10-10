Shrewsbury's Bowman 'feeling better' after heart issue in Ipswich game

Published: 10:36 AM October 10, 2021

Shrewsbury striker Ryan Bowman was taken to hospital with a heart issue during his side’s defeat at Portman Road. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Shrewsbury Town striker Ryan Bowman says he is "feeling better" after being taken to hospital in his side's defeat to Ipswich Town.

The 29-year-old was replaced 10 minutes before half-time in the match at Portman Road after complaining of heart palpitations.

Bowman was taken to Ipswich Hospital and Shrews boss Steve Cotterill revealed the striker's heart rate was as high as 250bpm.

Thank you for all the messages & support they do mean a lot, feeling better this morning just waiting for further tests.. a special thanks to the medical staff from @shrewsweb & @IpswichTown and also the staff at the Ipswich Hospital ❤️ — Ryan Bowman (@ryan_bowman12) October 10, 2021

In a tweet posted on Sunday morning, Bowman revealed he was awaiting the results of further tests but said he was "feeling better".

He also paid tribute to the medical teams of both Shrewbury and Ipswich, as well as the staff at Ipswich Hospital.

Goals from Conor Chaplin and Macauley Bonne secured a 2-1 victory for the Blues, with Shaun Whalley replying for the visitors.