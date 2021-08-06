Swansea swoop for Downes

Exclusive

Published: 5:31 PM August 6, 2021

Swansea City have emerged as the new favourites to sign Ipswich Town midfielder Flynn Downes.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands the Championship club have swooped for the 22-year-old after Town's long-running negotiations with Bournemouth hit deadlock.

The Swans lost in the Championship Play-Off Final to Brentford back in May following a fourth-place finish.

The Welsh club recently appointed Russell Martin as their new manager, with former Ipswich first team coach Matt Gill following him to the Liberty Stadium from MK Dons.

Downes was a star man for Ipswich during their first season in League One, then handed in a transfer request after the Blues rejected multiple bids for him from Premier League club Crystal Palace.

Following an injury-hit 2020/21 campaign, he was one of several players instructed to train with the club's Under-23s by manager Paul Cook.

It's likely the Blues will want a seven-figure fee for the homegrown former England youth international, plus add-ons, as was the case recently with the sale of Andre Dozzell to QPR.

Championship clubs Barnsley and Peterborough had also shown strong interest in Downes earlier in the window.





IPSWICH TOWN'S TRANSFER WINDOW SO FAR

IN (11): Wes Burns (Fleetwood, undisc), Lee Evans (Wigan, free), Rekeem Harper (West Brom, undisc), Macauley Bonne (QPR, loan), Vaclav Hladky (Salford, undisc), Matt Penney (Sheff Weds, free), Joe Pigott (AFC Wimbledon, free), Scott Fraser (MK Dons, undisc), George Edmundson (Rangers, undisc), Conor Chaplin (Barnsley, undisc), Louie Barry (Aston Villa, loan).

OUT (19): Andre Dozzell (QPR, £1m), Luke Chambers (Colchester, free), Gwion Edwards (Wigan, free), Cole Skuse (Colchester, free), James Wilson (Plymouth, free), David Cornell (contract terminated, joined Peterborough), Freddie Sears (Colchester, free), Alan Judge (Colchester, free), Oli Hawkins (Mansfield, undisc), Jack Lankester (Cambridge Utd, undisc), Aaron Drinan (Leyton Orient, undisc), Stephen Ward (Walsall, free), Teddy Bishop (Lincoln, undisc), Harry Wright (Fleetwood, free), Adam Przybek (Wycombe, free), Tyreece Simpson (Swindon, loan), Liam Gibbs (Norwich, undisc), Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam (both released).

LOANS EXPIRED (6): Mark McGuinness, Luke Matheson, Josh Harrop, Keanan Bennetts, Luke Thomas, Troy Parrott.