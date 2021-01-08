News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
GAME ON: Swindon return negative Covid-19 tests ahead of Town clash

Mark Heath

Published: 2:17 PM January 8, 2021
Fans at Portman Road ranked low for both banning orders and arrests Picture: MARK HEATH

Ipswich Town will host Swindon Town in a League One clash tomorrow, with a 5.30pm kick-off - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town's long-awaited return to action tomorrow night has cleared the final hurdle, with news that Swindon Town's coronavirus tests all came back negative.

The Robins visit Portman Road for a 5.30pm kick-off tomorrow night, in a match which will be screened live on Sky Sports.

It will be Town's first match since a 2-1 win over Burton Albion on December 15.

The Blues players and staff all returned negative tests earlier this week.

In a statement, Swindon said: "On the day of testing at Swindon Town Football Club (Tuesday 5th January), we can confirm there were no positive COVID tests at the club."

Football
Ipswich News

