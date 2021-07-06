Clubs in League One and Scotland keen as Bishop heads to Ipswich Town exit

Published: 2:27 PM July 6, 2021 Updated: 2:29 PM July 6, 2021

Teddy Bishop has interest from a string of clubs as he prepares to leave Ipswich Town, with Lincoln City understood to be leading the chase.

The midfielder, who came through the academy at Portman Road and made his senior debut in 2014, was told by manager Paul Cook at the end of last season that he is free to find a new club this summer, despite triggering a contract extension before the end of the campaign.

Lincoln are understood to have shown considerable interest in the 24-year-old this summer and are thought to be keen to get a deal done, but he has interest from elsewhere in League One.

Portsmouth, now managed by Danny Cowley, and Russell Martin’s MK Dons have both shown interest, with the two clubs potentially needing to move players on before bringing new ones in.

Ipswich are keen to sign winger Michael Jacobs from Portsmouth this summer and, with right-back Janoi Donacien previously discussed as a potential makeweight in Wes Burns’ move to Town from Fleetwood, it’s not impossible the same scenario could present itself with Jacobs, Bishop and Portsmouth.

Newly-promoted Scottish side Hearts, managed by former MK Dons player Robbie Neilson, are also understood to have shown interest in the attacking midfielder.

Bishop is currently training with the Blues’ Under 23s at the decree of Cook, along with Kayden Jackson, Myles Kenlock and Flynn Downes.

All four players are likely to move on this summer, adding to an exodus which has already seen 20 senior players depart as Cook and new CEO Mark Ashton reshape the Ipswich squad under new ownership.