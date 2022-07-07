'We're in a pretty strong place' - McKenna on Town's pre-season preparations

Kieran McKenna believes a week at Loughborough University is the perfect next step in Ipswich Town's pre-season preparations.

The Blues are in the Midlands for a training camp, sandwiched between Saturday’s training ground friendly with Arsenal and Tuesday’s visit of Premier League side West Ham.

McKenna, a former Loughborough student, is pleased with where his side are but knows plenty more must be done before they begin their League One campaign against Bolton on July 30.

"We're realistic in terms of knowing that there’s still a month to go and we need a couple of weeks’ hard work still even from a physical point of view before we taper down and think about the first games,” McKenna said.

“The football that we play, the players have picked up the principles again pretty quickly and it’s about evolving that and improving that going into the season.

“I think for the first two weeks we’ve had no major issues, everyone’s been available every session and we’ve got a 30-minute block (v Needham Market) and a 45-minute block (v Arsenal) into most of the players.

“We have George (Edmundson) and Kayden (Jackson) returning to the group fully after injury. Tyreece (John-Jules) is building up his fitness and his robustness and looking really good at the training ground, so I think we’re in a pretty strong place.”

As well as footballing gains made at Loughborough, McKenna believes his players will benefit from some condensed time together during their week away from Suffolk.

"It'll be really good and we're looking forward to going,” the Town boss said. “I think it's really important to get the players together because there are a few new faces in there.

"We've had lots of good sessions at the training ground but we haven't had that time away, that bonding time which will also help the players coming back from loan.

"It'll be good to have a week away and we're all looking forward to it."