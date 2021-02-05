Bennetts plays an hour as Town U23s lose at Watford

Published: 5:15 PM February 5, 2021 Updated: 5:34 PM February 5, 2021

Keanan Bennetts made his return from injury with just under an hour of action for Ipswich Town's Under-23s this afternoon. Photo: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town's Under-23s suffered their second defeat in five days, going down 3-2 at Watford this afternoon.

Zak Brown put the Blues ahead in the 18th minute, but within six minutes the hosts were in front as Dominic Hutchison converted a penalty and Maurizio Pochettino, the son of former Spurs boss Mauricio, also netted.

Zanda Siziba equalised with a strike from outside the area in the 82nd minute before Sonny Blu-Lo Everton scored a last minute winner for the Hornets.

Winger Keanan Bennetts, on loan with Town from Borussia Monchengladbach, played just under an hour as he works his way back from the groin injury sustained against Burton prior to Christmas.

Town again gave another trial outing to teenage Needham Market midfielder Callum Page.

It was a very young Ipswich side that had lost 4-0 at Cardiff on Monday, with several players having been kept back in Suffolk to play a scheduled 'reserve' team game against Brentford B at Playford Road on Wednesday. That match ended up being called off due to a waterlogged pitch though.

Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher's men remain second in the Professional Development League South table. They are not due in action again until February 16 when they will host table-topping Bristol City.

TOWN: White, Crowe (Trialist 76), Baggott, Smith, Crane, Siziba, Dobra, Gibbs, Bennetts (Alexander 58), Z Brown, Simpson. Unused subs: Ridd, Stewart.