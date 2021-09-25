Ipswich Town 1 Sheffield Wednesday 1: Late Chaplin goal grabs Town a point

Published: 4:59 PM September 25, 2021

Ipswich Town picked up a point against Sheffield Wednesday, substitute Conor Chaplin side-footing home after Owls keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell was pick-pocketed by Macauley Bonne to set up Town's equaliser in the 89th minute.

Town were a goal behind after Dennis Adeniran's tidy first-half finish and it looked as though that would be the decider until opportunist Bonne, nicked the ball away from the Owls' keeper to lay it back to Scott Fraser, who picked out Chaplin.

Town made two changes from the side that won at Lincoln City last week, with Matt Penney coming in for Hayden Coulson, while Lee Evans was clearly the mystery injury that boss Paul Cook referred to in his press conference yesterday. He was replaced by Idris El Mizouni. Macauley Bonne was captain.

Wednesday had only picked up one point in the last nine and bought a large contingent of fans down from South Yorkshire.

It was Town who got the game underway and within the first 30 seconds gave away a corner after Cameron Burgess and Vaclav Hladky got in a communication pickle with Burgess' header going out for a corner as Hladky arrived.

Town had a great chance to open the scoring with just two minutes gone. Tom Carroll lifted the ball over the Wednesday defence and Bonne was clear through with time to pick his spot. Instead he just lifted it straight at Bailey Peacock-Farrell in the Wednesday goal. It was a great chance.

Next it was Wednesday's Sam Hutchinson's turn to gift a corner, this time to Town, with a wayward back pass, but Dominic Iorfa cleared for the Owls.

Wes Burns did well to win the ball down the Owls right and he steamed into the box, dragging his shot just wide. It had been a frantic first 10 minutes to the game and Town had begun brightly.

Penney won Town a free-kick wide left as Town attacked the Sir Alf Ramsey end. Bersant Celina took but Burns' header lacked power.

Town had the ball in the net in the 18th minute. Fraser made space for a cross, Bonne flicked in to and Burns arrived in the six-yard area to side foot home. But he was offside.

Burgess headed over to hand Owls another corner that Hladky took cleanly and moments later the visitors won a free-kick in a dangerous position that Barry Bannan took, but again Hladky took cleanly. And Hladky was in action seconds later cleanly taking Lee Gregory's low drive.

Wednesday were putting some pressure on Town and they took the lead in the 26th minute. The ball was floated into the box and was chested down to Dennis Adeniran on the edge of the box and his precise volley looped over Hladky, who had little chance.

Town had enjoyed chances to take the lead and not taken them and now they had to come from behind.

There were loud boos around Portman Road as Bonne appeared to be tripped on the edge of the box, but referee Andy Davies waved away as Wednesday broke, Adeniran shooting over from 18 yards. Up the other end in the 36th minute, Bonne swept in a low cross that found no-one in the six-yard box.

There were appeals for a penalty to Town after Celina was barged over in the box, but again nothing was doing for Town and El Mizouni fired over. Town finished well, Bonne winning a corner that was cleared as the half-time whistle went.

Town began the second half on the front foot, Penney and Celina working well, before Penney's cross was overhit. Burns burst into the box.

Saido Berahino's dangerous header back into the six-yard box could have been tricky for Town, but the Blues cleared

Liam Palmer went down in the Town box but referee Davies was again not interested. Burgess got lucky in the 62nd minute as his pass was intercepted by Bannan, but Burgess got back to regain the ball.

Bonne got free after a mistake in the Owls defence, but he could only shoot straight at Peacock-Farrell on the angle of the six-yard box.

Town were still very much in the game but needed that equaliser as the game headed into the final quarter.

The Blues were getting a little flat and manager Paul Cook began to get his substitutions ready, as Conor Chaplin and Rekeem Harper came on for Wes Burns and Bersant Celina.

A super Town move involving Fraser, Carroll and Bonne saw the Town striker with time to take aim, but his shot was blocked superbly by Hutchinson. The corner was cleared but put back into the box where Burgess headed just wide.

Joe Pigott replaced El Mizouni, who had enjoyed a good game, as the match moved into the final ten minutes. Penney fired over from range.

Town were hugging and puffing and certainly didn't lack the work-rate, but the final bit of quality was lacking.

But Town got their equaliser in bizarre fashion.

Owls keeper Peacock-Farrell claimed a cross then got in a pickle as Bonne closed him down. Bonne won the ball, played back to Fraser and Chaplin side-footed home from five yards. It was a gift.

Harper then burst through and shot, with Bonne totally free alongside him as the final whistle went.



