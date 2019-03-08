E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'Successful surgery, now time to rest up and start this road to recovery' - Young star Lankester's message from hospital

PUBLISHED: 09:32 13 August 2019 | UPDATED: 09:32 13 August 2019

Young Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester shared a picture from his hospital bed after surgery. Picture: JACK LANKESTER/TWITTER

Young Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester shared a picture from his hospital bed after surgery. Picture: JACK LANKESTER/TWITTER

Archant

Young Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester has shared a picture from his hospital bed after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his back.

The teenage winger suffered a second stress fracture during a pre-season game against Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany, having been sidelined since January with the first fracture.

Town boss Paul Lambert revealed last week that the latest surgery would keep Bury St Edmunds boy Lankester sidelined until the start of next year.

MORE: Lankester sidelined until 2020 as he prepares for surgery on second stress fracture

But posting on social media, Lankester gave a double thumbs up from his hospital bed, along with the message: "Successful surgery, now time to rest up and start this road to recovery."

Jack Lankester is one of Town's brightest young stars Picture: ROSS HALLSJack Lankester is one of Town's brightest young stars Picture: ROSS HALLS

Lankester's breakthrough into the Town first team was one of very few bright spots in last season's miserable relegation campaign and, once fully recovered, he will offer the Blues a serious weapon from the wing as they bid to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Motorcyclist who died in village crash is named

Police have named the motorcyclist who died Picture: ARCHANT

Young defender Webber departs Ipswich for Championship side Wigan

Ipswich Town defender Pat Webber has joined Wigan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

Tragedy on the roads as four dead in 48 hours

Four deaths on the roads from Friday to Sunday. Stock image Picture: TOM POTTER

‘It’s too many games... It’s not healthy’ – Lambert to ring the changes for Carabao Cup clash at Luton

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is set to make several changes to his side for a Carabao Cup first round tie at Luton Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Family of man who died on A14 near Woolpit pay tribute to ‘beloved son’

George Collins, 38, from Bury St Edmunds, died in a collision on the A14 near Woolpit on Saturday, August 10 Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Motorcyclist who died in village crash is named

Police have named the motorcyclist who died Picture: ARCHANT

Young defender Webber departs Ipswich for Championship side Wigan

Ipswich Town defender Pat Webber has joined Wigan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man freed from wreckage after car crashes into ditch

An East of England Ambulance Trust ambulance Picture: SIMON PARKER

Will your journey change as bus services in rural Suffolk set for new contract?

A Galloways bus at the Ipswich Bus Station. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘Successful surgery, now time to rest up and start this road to recovery’ - Young star Lankester’s message from hospital

Young Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester shared a picture from his hospital bed after surgery. Picture: JACK LANKESTER/TWITTER

Police called to railway station after ‘disruptive youths’ cause delays

Greater Anglia announced delays of about 30 minutes Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Expert warns council reason for town centre redevelopment refusal is ‘unreasonable’

The application looks to redevelop land off Queen's Street Colchester Picture: SU ANDERSON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists