‘Successful surgery, now time to rest up and start this road to recovery’ - Young star Lankester’s message from hospital

Young Ipswich Town star Jack Lankester has shared a picture from his hospital bed after undergoing surgery for a stress fracture in his back.

Successful surgery; now time to rest up and start this road to recovery @IpswichTown pic.twitter.com/19xBP1Keqp — Jack Lankester (@lankester_jack) August 13, 2019

The teenage winger suffered a second stress fracture during a pre-season game against Fortuna Dusseldorf in Germany, having been sidelined since January with the first fracture.

Town boss Paul Lambert revealed last week that the latest surgery would keep Bury St Edmunds boy Lankester sidelined until the start of next year.

But posting on social media, Lankester gave a double thumbs up from his hospital bed, along with the message: "Successful surgery, now time to rest up and start this road to recovery."

Lankester's breakthrough into the Town first team was one of very few bright spots in last season's miserable relegation campaign and, once fully recovered, he will offer the Blues a serious weapon from the wing as they bid to bounce back to the Championship at the first time of asking.