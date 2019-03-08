'He needs to go and play proper football and learn what it's all about' - young keeper Wright would benefit from loan move

Harry Wright pictured during Town U23s 1-0 defeat against Leeds United Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker believes Harry Wright could benefit from a loan move away from Ipswich Town.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harry Wright pictured during Town U23s 1-0 defeat to Leeds United Picture: ROSS HALLS Harry Wright pictured during Town U23s 1-0 defeat to Leeds United Picture: ROSS HALLS

The 20-year-old, who recently became a father, was the standout performer for Town's Under 23s on Friday as he a made a string of stunning saves in the 1-0 loss at home to Leeds United.

Wright has yet to make a professional debut but has previously spent time on loan in non-league football, firstly with East Thurrock and then with National League South side Chelmsford City, while also training regularly with the Ipswich first-team alongside fellow young stopper Adam Przybek.

"I knew what Harry was about last season and when I came in he was doing ok I think, but people said he has a lot more to show," Walker said.

MORE: Trying to tame the Shrews, battling a promotion rival and facing a red-hot striker - predicting Town's next five games

Harry Wright pictured at the Ipswich Town open day Picture: ROSS HALLS Harry Wright pictured at the Ipswich Town open day Picture: ROSS HALLS

"He was excellent for me for the rest of last season and he had a couple of stints on loan which helped him a little bit. Maybe this season we'll see how it pans out.

"We all came back with a clean slate and all want to play in the first-team spot, which goes for Harry as well. He was hoping to push for the first-team, which he is doing, and we'll see from there.

"But they both need some games under their belts but Harry needs more games than just the Under 23s to be honest - he needs to go and play proper football and learn what it's all about.

"If he can push into the first-team environment, which he's knocking on the door of now, then great. But if he can't then maybe it will help him to got and get some games, so we'll see how that pans out."

Town goalkeeper coach Jimmy Walker pictured during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Town goalkeeper coach Jimmy Walker pictured during the first pre-season game against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

You may also want to watch:

MORE: A dark day for football as League One is reduced to 23 clubs as Bury are expelled from EFL

Wright has been a stand-out performer for the Under 23s in recent seasons, particularly when it comes to shot stopping and the kicking game, where he is the most comfortable of the goalkeepers at the club.

He, like Walker, who enjoyed an impressive career despite standing less than 6ft tall, is not the most physically imposing of goalkeepers but the Ipswich coach believes that shouldn't hold the son of Richard Wright back.

Ipswich Town keeper Harry Wright joined Chelmsford City on a youth loan last season. Photo: Chelmsford City Ipswich Town keeper Harry Wright joined Chelmsford City on a youth loan last season. Photo: Chelmsford City

"It's probably good that he's got me as his goalie coach," Walker said.

"Everyone used to say I wasn't tall enough to reach the top levels but fortunately with a bit of hard work and some people believing in me along the way I reached that.

"I'm not a massive believer in people not being tall enough because if you're good enough, you're tall enough.

"It's just about the ability on the pitch.

Harry Wright in action for Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS Harry Wright in action for Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

MORE: 'I see my job as a winger to take people on and deliver good crosses' - Spurs loanee Georgiou promises goals and assists

"My old coach Mick Kearns, who was fantastic for me, always told me 'I'm not bothered how tall you are but if you keep the ball out of the net you'll do for me'.

"A good big'un, level with a good little'un, they you'd always take the good big'un but if the good little'un is good with his feet and can get around the goal with agility and spring then there's no reason why they can't trouble the big lads."