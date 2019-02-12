Partly Cloudy

‘So many things that come into play when thinking about the future’ – Judge on Town contract talks

PUBLISHED: 16:09 01 March 2019

Alan Judge has produced a string of impressive displays since joining Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Alan Judge has produced a string of impressive displays since joining Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

© Copyright Stephen Waller

Alan Judge says ‘so many things will come into play’ when he sits down to talk about his future with Ipswich Town over the coming weeks.

The 31-year-old midfielder has become a firm fans’ favourite since joining from Brentford for a nominal fee on January 14.

His short-term contract expires at the end of the campaign, though there is an ‘option’ in the deal to extend that by a further 12 months.

Judge recently said that option was ‘more in the club’s favour... a bit of both actually’, with Blues boss Paul Lambert agreeing that was a good description of the situation.

Speaking in an interview for tomorrow’s match day programme, Judge said: “Hopefully we will start talking over the next few weeks and we will see where it goes.

“I am really enjoying my football. I am playing in the position where I want to play. There are so many things that come into play when thinking about the future.

“Playing games is very important to me and playing where I know I’m at my best. I don’t want to be at a club where I’m going to be stuck out on the wing.

“The main thing here is that I’m enjoying my football. That is all I’m focused on at the moment, enjoying playing and helping the team. When the time comes to sit down and sort out what’s happening going forward, I’ll do it.”

