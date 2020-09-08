Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues reject seven-figure bid for striker Jackson

Ipswich Town have reportedly rejected a bid from Bournemouth for Kayden Jackson.

Ipswich Town have turned down a bid from Championship side Bournemouth for striker Kayden Jackson, it has been reported.

Jackson, 26, who led the Blues in scoring with 11 goals last season - tied with James Norwood – while also adding seven assists, has rejected a new contract offer from Town.

And now two different sources are claiming the Blues have knocked back a Bournemouth bid - Sky Sports presenter Mark McAdam tweeting that the bid was £1m, while freelance football journalist Pete O’Rourke has reported the bid was £2m.

Jackson, who arrived at Portman Road from Accrington Stanley in the summer of 2018 for a reported £1.7m, has also been linked with Coventry City and Peterborough this summer.

The rapid frontman doesn’t seem to fit with boss Paul Lambert’s apparent plan to feature a focal central striker in his 4-3-3 approach this season, but his pace offers Town a different dimension going forward and it’s understood the Blues still see him as a key figure in their plans.

When asked recently about the transfer speculation, Jackson said: “Whatever is going on is separate to anything. I don’t really deal too much on that side. It’s all down to the agent.

“At the end of the day I’m an Ipswich player and I’ve got to contract here potentially for another two years, so for me it’s all about concentrating on the football and the season ahead.

“Last season was a massive disappointment for all of us. I’m just looking to improve on what I did and hopefully we can get the end result that we wanted last season.”