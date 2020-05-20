E-edition Read the EADT online edition
League One clubs to vote next week on how to finish season

PUBLISHED: 19:59 20 May 2020 | UPDATED: 19:59 20 May 2020

League One clubs will vote next week on how to finish the season

Archant

League One clubs are set to vote next week on how to finish the season, according to reports.

The EFL Board met again today in a bid to break the stalemate which has seen Ipswich Town and five other clubs - Portsmouth, Oxford, Sunderland, Peterborough and Fleetwood - go public with their desire to finish the season behind closed doors when it’s safe to do so, while other teams have called for the campaign to be ended now.

Once again, the impasse could not be broken today, which means the drama looks likely to extend into another week.

According to John Percy of the Telegraph, a vote is likely next week on how to finish the campaign.

The options look set to be either complete the games as scheduled, or end the season and decide the promoton, play-off and relegation places using a points per game method.

The EFL have previously said that it will take 56 days to finish the season, including playoffs, with July 31 said to be the cut-off point to complete the action.

With players able to return to training from next Monday, matches would need to start again in early June if that timeframe is to be possible. But with the Premier League apparently aiming at mid-June, it seems unlikely that League One would restart before the top tier, where sides are already back in training.

