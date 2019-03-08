Youngsters Ndaba and Clements make non-league loan move... linking up with a former Ipswich player and a 90s football cult hero

Corrie Ndaba and Bailey Clements have gone out on loan. Picture: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town youngsters Bailey Clements and Corrie Ndaba have joined Hemel Hempstead Town on loan.

Corrie Ndaba in action during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS Corrie Ndaba in action during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Clements made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup defeat at Luton in August while Ndaba has yet to make a first team appearance despite spending significant time with Paul Lambert's squad.

Both teenagers have captained the Ipswich Under 23s this season but will now get a taste of senior football.

Ndaba was due to join Chelmsford recently, where he would have linked up with team-mate Barry Cotter, but that move fell through due to financial issues at the Essex club.

Bailey Clements in action for Town U23s in their 3-1 win over Cardiff City Picture: ROSS HALLS Bailey Clements in action for Town U23s in their 3-1 win over Cardiff City Picture: ROSS HALLS

He and Clements could make their debuts for Hemel tomorrow, when they take on Braintree in National League South.

The Tudors are managed by Sammy Moore, who came through the Ipswich youth system after joining from Chelsea. He made one substitute appearance for Ipswich in the 3-1 victory over Sunderland in 2006 before eventually joining AFC Wimbledon and being part of their rise through the football pyramid.

His goalkeeping coach is Dmitri Kharine, a cult hero at Chelsea in the 1990s, while the first choice goalkeeper is Sam Beasant, son of former England goalkeeper Dave.