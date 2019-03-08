E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Youngsters Ndaba and Clements make non-league loan move... linking up with a former Ipswich player and a 90s football cult hero

PUBLISHED: 16:51 08 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:59 08 November 2019

Corrie Ndaba and Bailey Clements have gone out on loan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Corrie Ndaba and Bailey Clements have gone out on loan. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town youngsters Bailey Clements and Corrie Ndaba have joined Hemel Hempstead Town on loan.

Corrie Ndaba in action during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLSCorrie Ndaba in action during the pre-season friendly against Paderborn Picture: ROSS HALLS

Clements made his senior debut in the Carabao Cup defeat at Luton in August while Ndaba has yet to make a first team appearance despite spending significant time with Paul Lambert's squad.

Both teenagers have captained the Ipswich Under 23s this season but will now get a taste of senior football.

You may also want to watch:

Ndaba was due to join Chelmsford recently, where he would have linked up with team-mate Barry Cotter, but that move fell through due to financial issues at the Essex club.

Bailey Clements in action for Town U23s in their 3-1 win over Cardiff City Picture: ROSS HALLSBailey Clements in action for Town U23s in their 3-1 win over Cardiff City Picture: ROSS HALLS

MORE: 'The FA Cup is a fantastic competition...we want to win and progress' - Ipswich boss Lambert on Lincoln clash

He and Clements could make their debuts for Hemel tomorrow, when they take on Braintree in National League South.

The Tudors are managed by Sammy Moore, who came through the Ipswich youth system after joining from Chelsea. He made one substitute appearance for Ipswich in the 3-1 victory over Sunderland in 2006 before eventually joining AFC Wimbledon and being part of their rise through the football pyramid.

His goalkeeping coach is Dmitri Kharine, a cult hero at Chelsea in the 1990s, while the first choice goalkeeper is Sam Beasant, son of former England goalkeeper Dave.

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Stolen Land Rover used in night-time ram raid in Suffolk village

A stolen Land Rover was used to smash through the front of a SPAR shop in Glemsford during an overnight ram raid. Picture: ARCHANT

New A14 to open before Christmas – improving Suffolk link to Midlands

The A14 crosses the Great Ouse on a 750-metre viaduct. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Man charged in connection with eight incidents in seaside town

Ryan Shaw, of Garrett Crescent, Leiston, has been charged in connection with eight incidents in Aldeburgh Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘Finally the club listened... Our journey from darkness to light is well underway’ – Butcher’s stirring letter to Town fans

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert with club legend Terry Butcher. Photo: Pagepix

Woman breaks arm in fall after side of seafront shelter collapses

Felixstowe seafront gardens, where a woman was injured in a fall. Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man, 71, dies in police custody

A 71-year-old man from Brandon has died after falling ill at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. Picture: ARCHANT

New trains coming to Suffolk by Christmas, says Greater Anglia

The new Greater Anglia trains are due to start operating on the line from Ipswich to Lowestoft within the next few weeks. Picture; GREATER ANGLIA

Town centre car crash causes traffic backlog

The collision happened this morning on Franciscan Way and all emergency services are attending the scene.Picture: WILL JEFFORD

Man who impersonated police officer to steal money from elderly jailed

Elijah King has been jailed for 11 years for distraction burglaries while impersonating a police officer Picture: ESSEX POLICE

Noah’s Ark set to dock in Ipswich on Saturday morning

The Noah's Ark replica due in Ipswich on Saturday morning Picture: Bigship BV
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists