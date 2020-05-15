E-edition Read the EADT online edition
‘Focus should be on how we finish... not ending it incomplete - Evans’ letter to EFL

PUBLISHED: 10:58 15 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:58 15 May 2020

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has written to the EFL. Picture: PA/ITFC

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has written to the EFL. Picture: PA/ITFC

Archant

Ipswich Town owner Marcus Evans has written to EFL chairman Rick Parry setting out the club’s desire to complete the season.

Ipswich are one of six clubs, alongside Peterborough, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Fleetwood and Oxford, to have made their continued desire to complete the season public.

The EFL are hosting a meeting of League One club secretaries this morning in which the future of the 2019/20 season is being discussed.

“The focus should be on how we finish the season and not how do we end the season on an incomplete basis,” Evans wrote in his letter.

MORE: Ipswich Town one of six League One clubs pushing for season to be finished as owner Evans writes to EFL

In the letter Evans acknowledges the challenges the EFL face but says unless the government say for health reasons football can’t be played behind closed doors, all options should be investigated to see the fixtures finished for sporting integrity.

The owner - along with the other clubs mentioned - also feels that the financial impact of playing out the season against curtailing the campaign now need further investigation.

