Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

Former Ipswich boss McCarthy favourite for Ireland job following departures of O’Neill and Keane

PUBLISHED: 12:28 21 November 2018 | UPDATED: 12:28 21 November 2018

Mick McCarthy, pictured during his time as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA

Mick McCarthy, pictured during his time as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA

PA Archive/PA Images

Mick McCarthy is the early favourite for vacant Republic of Ireland job following the departure of both Martin O’Neill and assistant Roy Keane.

Mick McCarthy has been linked with the Republic of Ireland vacancy. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.comMick McCarthy has been linked with the Republic of Ireland vacancy. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

The pair left their roles this morning following the conclusion of Ireland’s 2018 programme, a year in which they failed to win a game and were relegated from their UEFA Nations League group.

The hunt is on for a successor, with former Ipswich boss McCarthy tipped for a return.

The 59-year-old remains out of work following his departure from Portman Road in the summer, having regularly stated his desire to return to a job he held between 1996 and 2002.

MORE: ‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

During that time he took Ireland to the 2002 World Cup, where he famously sent fellow former Blues boss Roy Keane home after he questioned the standard of the team’s facilities and preparation.

Ireland, who included former Ipswich captain Matt Holland in their squad, reached the second round before losing to Spain on penalties.

McCarthy subsequently left his role the following November following a poor start to their Euro 2004 qualifying campaign and joined Sunderland the following year.

He’s now being tipped to make a return to the international scene, with bookmakers offering even money on his appointment.

Martin O'Neill and Roy Keane left their roles with Ireland this morning. Picture: PAMartin O'Neill and Roy Keane left their roles with Ireland this morning. Picture: PA

MORE: ‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Speaking soon after his appointment at Portman Road in 2012, McCarthy admitted he would like to return to international football one day,

“I love the club management, the day-to-day involvement with players and everything that goes with it but yes I do see myself going back if I get the opportunity,” said McCarthy.

“That is not necessarily to the Republic of Ireland – other international jobs would appeal to me. I think it is a great challenge, great working at that level and I really enjoyed it when I did, but for now I love being at Ipswich.”

Topic Tags:

Live Watch Paul Lambert’s press conference ahead of Ipswich Town v West Brom LIVE from 1pm

9 minutes ago Andy Warren
Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert will speak to the media this afternoon ahead of the Friday night clash with West Bromwich Albion.

Former Ipswich boss McCarthy favourite for Ireland job following departures of O’Neill and Keane

51 minutes ago Andy Warren
Mick McCarthy, pictured during his time as Republic of Ireland manager. Picture: PA

Mick McCarthy is the early favourite for vacant Republic of Ireland job following the departure of both Martin O’Neill and assistant Roy Keane.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: Gregory scores a hat-trick in Watford win

12:12 Ross Halls
In 1989, David Gregory scored a hat-trick as Town knocked Watford out of the League Cup

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today we look back to David Gregory scoring a hat-trick as Town progressed to the next round of the League Cup.

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

10:00 Andy Warren
PauL Lambert is impressed with what he's seen from the Ipswich Town youth set-up. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert is impressed with what he’s seen of the Blues’ academy during his early weeks of his reign.

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

06:00 Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Titus Bramble says Ipswich Town duo Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes were stand-out performers at the recent England Under-20 camp.

Kings of Anglia Podcast: England stars, West Brom, Knudsen’s future and getting locked in at Colchester

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast discusses Andre Dozzell and Jonas Knudsen

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

‘It’s a privilege for me to be captain’ - Chalobah proud of England role... but focus turns to Town

Yesterday, 16:00 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah clears the ball during the U20 game against Germany at Colchester. Picture Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah was proud to captain England Under 20s in their 2-0 victory over Germany at Colchester on Monday night but has already turned his attention to Ipswich Town’s Friday clash with West Brom.

Poll ‘I have to look after myself’ – Knudsen says he’s ready to talk to other clubs in January

Yesterday, 11:55 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town signed Jonas Knudsen from Danish side Esbjerg for £300k in 2015. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town left-back Jonas Knudsen says he is ready to talk to other clubs in January.

‘We know exactly where we want to go’ - Lambert sure of recruitment plans after Evans meeting

Yesterday, 11:38 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has spoken of his plans for the January transfer window. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is clear on his January recruitment strategy following a meeting with owner Marcus Evans yesterday.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: John Wark scores twice and Town progress in the cup

Yesterday, 06:30 Ross Halls
John Wark scored twice on this day in 1993

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features John Wark scoring twice in a draw with Swindon, while the Blues progressed in the League Cup.

Most read

Video Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Searing unadulterated shame’ of police worker who falsified expenses

Clark worked at Halesworth police station Picture: SIMON PARKER

‘It’s unusual to have five or six in there that look really good’ - Lambert on Ipswich academy

PauL Lambert is impressed with what he's seen from the Ipswich Town youth set-up. Picture: STEVE WALLER

Everything you need to know about the Bury St Edmunds Christmas Fayre

Christmas lights in Bury St Edmunds. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24