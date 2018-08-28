Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 9 Magazine Offer

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

PUBLISHED: 06:00 21 November 2018

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Pagepix Ltd 07976 935738

Titus Bramble says Ipswich Town duo Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes were stand-out performers at the recent England Under-20 camp.

Flynn Downes came on as a late substitute for England U20s after being called up to the squad late. Photo: PagepixFlynn Downes came on as a late substitute for England U20s after being called up to the squad late. Photo: Pagepix

The Blues’ Under-16 coach was invited by the Football Association to observe training sessions at St George’s Park last week and then sit on the bench for Monday night’s 2-0 win against Germany at Colchester United.

Dozzell played just over an hour of that match, while Downes – a late addition to the squad – was handed a brief cameo.

MORE: ‘Five points is nothing really’ - Lambert confident Town can quickly turn things around

“They were great,” enthused Bramble. “I’m not being biased when I say that they were, in my honest opinion, in the top five performers over the week.”

Bramble came through the youth ranks as a player at Ipswich before spending 13 successive seasons in the Premier League with like of Newcastle, Wigan and Sunderland.

He follows in the footsteps of Town U18 coach Kieron Dyer in being approached by The FA to help out with England’s U20s this year.

“It’s a big honour to be asked to represent your country,” said Bramble, who was capped 10 times at England U21 level.

“Some of the training sessions I was really just thinking ‘wow, how is that even possible?’ It’s just a joy to watch some these players and I had to remind myself that I wasn’t just there to enjoy it, but to try and improve them too.

Trevoh Chalobah captained England's U20s at Colchester. Photo: PagepixTrevoh Chalobah captained England's U20s at Colchester. Photo: Pagepix

MORE: ‘I have to look after myself’ – Knudsen says he’s ready to talk to other clubs in January

“They are too young to remember me as a player, but they are aware of the career I had and have been asking me for advice. I can tell them about some of the pitfalls.”

Asked who Town fans should be looking out from the academy, Bramble replied: “I wouldn’t like to name names, because you never know how people will develop, but what I will say is there is a strong crop of young players coming through right now. I am excited about some of the players in the 14s 15s and 16s.”

MORE: ‘I’m getting stronger and better each time I play’ – Dozzell hopes he caught Lambert’s eye in England win

Ipswich Town U16 coach Titus Bramble observed England U20s at their training camp last week. Photo: ArchantIpswich Town U16 coach Titus Bramble observed England U20s at their training camp last week. Photo: Archant

On his own future, Bramble, who is currently working on his UEFA A License, said: “I wouldn’t like to say where I see myself in the next year or five years. Am I interested in senior coaching or management? At the moment, no. You could be sacked after a few weeks and never get a job again!

“Maybe I’d like to coach the older age groups further down the line. Right now I’m just taking every opportunity to learn.”

Topic Tags:

‘I’m not being biased when I say this...’ – Bramble on his week coaching England’s U20s and how Dozzell and Downes did

35 minutes ago Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell in action for England U20s against Germany at Colchester on Monday night. Photo: Pagepix

Titus Bramble says Ipswich Town duo Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes were stand-out performers at the recent England Under-20 camp.

Kings of Anglia Podcast: England stars, West Brom, Knudsen’s future and getting locked in at Colchester

Yesterday, 17:00 Andy Warren
The latest edition of the Kings of Anglia podcast discusses Andre Dozzell and Jonas Knudsen

Mark Heath, Andy Warren and Stuart Watson are back with another episode of the Kings of Anglia podcast.

‘It’s a privilege for me to be captain’ - Chalobah proud of England role... but focus turns to Town

Yesterday, 16:00 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah clears the ball during the U20 game against Germany at Colchester. Picture Pagepix

Trevoh Chalobah was proud to captain England Under 20s in their 2-0 victory over Germany at Colchester on Monday night but has already turned his attention to Ipswich Town’s Friday clash with West Brom.

Poll ‘I have to look after myself’ – Knudsen says he’s ready to talk to other clubs in January

Yesterday, 11:55 Stuart Watson
Ipswich Town signed Jonas Knudsen from Danish side Esbjerg for £300k in 2015. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town left-back Jonas Knudsen says he is ready to talk to other clubs in January.

‘We know exactly where we want to go’ - Lambert sure of recruitment plans after Evans meeting

Yesterday, 11:38 Andy Warren
Paul Lambert has spoken of his plans for the January transfer window. Photo: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert is clear on his January recruitment strategy following a meeting with owner Marcus Evans yesterday.

Nostalgia On this day in Town history: John Wark scores twice and Town progress in the cup

Yesterday, 06:30 Ross Halls
John Wark scored twice on this day in 1993

In our daily feature, we take a look at what happened on this day in Ipswich Town’s history. Today features John Wark scoring twice in a draw with Swindon, while the Blues progressed in the League Cup.

‘This is a chance to get closer to the group’ - Town assistant Taylor on international break

Yesterday, 06:00 Andy Warren
Stuart Taylor Matt Gil watch on as Ipswich Town beat Crystal Palace U23s on Monday. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor believes the international break has offered the perfect chance for the Blues squad to bond further following the arrival of Paul Lambert.

‘Five points is nothing really’ - Lambert confident Town can quickly wipe out deficit if progress continues

Yesterday, 13:10 Andy Warren
Ipswich manager Paul Lambert is pleased with what he's seen from his players so far. Picture Pagepix

Paul Lambert is confident Ipswich Town can quickly overturn their five point deficit if they continue the progress they have made in the early weeks of his reign.

‘I’m getting stronger and better each time I play’ – Dozzell hopes he caught Lambert’s eye in England win

Mon, 22:10 Stuart Watson
Andre Dozzell was part of the England U20 side that beat Germany at Colchester last night. Picture: Pagepix

Ipswich Town midfielder Andre Dozzell believes he is finally back up to speed following his year-long injury absence.

Opinion Andy’s Angles: Captain Chalobah, Andre’s display and Downes’ debut - observations as England U20s beat Germany

Mon, 21:49 Andy Warren
Trevoh Chalobah applauds the fans after the U20 game against Germany at Colchester Picture Pagepix

England Under 20s beat Germany 2-0 at Colchester this evening. ANDY WARREN was there to see how Trevoh Chalobah, Andre Dozzell and Flynn Downes got on

Most read

Is Aldi heading back to Stowmarket?

There could soon be another new Aldi in Suffolk - Aldi in Bury St Edmunds Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ipswich mum’s brutal death has haunted family and detectives for last 25 years

Karen's mother Geraldine and sister Angie speaking on the 25th anniversary of her death Picture: RACHEL EDGE

‘We know exactly where we want to go’ - Lambert sure of recruitment plans after Evans meeting

Paul Lambert has spoken of his plans for the January transfer window. Photo: Steve Waller

Man pleads guilty to being twice over drink driving limit and causing serious injury by dangerous driving

Philip Bloomfield admitted the charges at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: ARCHANT

Two hours of mayhem on Suffolk’s roads causing delays on A14 and A12

The A14 at J51 Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Poll ‘I have to look after myself’ – Knudsen says he’s ready to talk to other clubs in January

Ipswich Town signed Jonas Knudsen from Danish side Esbjerg for £300k in 2015. Photo: Steve Waller

Show Job Lists
Family notices
iwitness24

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

MyDate24 MyPhotos24