Nolan hails Town's 'perfect away performance' at Fleetwood

Jon Nolan was perplexed that he wasn't awarded a penalty at Fleetwood.

Jon Nolan hailed Ipswich Town's 1-0 victory at high-flying Fleetwood yesterday as 'the perfect away performance'.

Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal at Fleetwood

Kayden Jackson's goal on 58 minutes was enough to win a fiery game which included 10 yellow cards, a red, a missed penalty and two further appeals for spot kicks.

The Blues, now unbeaten in their opening 11 league games (W8 D3), have extended their lead at the top of the League One table to four points heading into an international break.

"It was hard fought and we knew it was going to be a physical game because they throw the ball forward," Nolan said.

"I thought we were comfortable and that it was probably the perfect away performance apart from a missed penalty (by Jackson).

"We were comfortable throughout the game and not for one minute did I feel 'we're under pressure here, we're going to concede' and I knew we'd always get a chance.

"With the firepower we've got we put the chance away and that was enough. "We'll take a 1-0 in every game of the season."

Despite the physical nature of the game, Nolan, who was Ipswich's creative force in the second half, believes the Blues were able to use the ball well for spells.

But it was the Ipswich backline, including goalkeeper Tomas Holy, who earned the praise from the midfielder.

"I thought we passed it around well enough at times but it won't be like that in this league, not for 90 minutes, and you're going to have to battle and I thought the lads (at the back) were different class today," he said.

"It's unbelievable and it helps that we have the big man (Holy) in goal. When they put a cross in you just know he's going to come and get it. It just takes the pressure off.

"As a team a clean sheet is great and we have to keep going."

Nolan had penalty appeals waved away after he was chopped down in the box when looking to meet James Norwood's cut-back, with the former Shrewsbury man perplexed by another poor refereeing decision.

"I ran about 80 yards and didn't expect the ball to come there, so it was a bit of a strange one," he said.

"If he didn't slide tackle I would have just tapped it in. The ref wasn't the greatest today but never mind, we've got the three points."

Will Keane, Toto Nsiala, Janoi Donacien, Jordan Roberts and Myles Kenlock all travelled to the Fylde coast but were not involved in Lambert's matchday 18.

"I've got no problem in saying we have the strongest squad in the league," said Nolan. "Even those who aren't getting in the 18 would do a job in nearly every other team in the league.

"Whoever's called upon puts a shift in and we're top of the league, so it's showing.

"We have no given right to be walking into games and winning them, we have to work our socks off to get those points but we feel very comfortable and that's the word."