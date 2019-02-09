Video

Watch: The Boot Room derby day preview - who should start, who are the key men and who will win?

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren preview The East Anglian Derby ahead of the game on Sunday at Carrow Road Archant

Ipswich Town go in search of their first derby day win for ten years on Sunday - here’s our preview of the big game!

Stuart Watson and Andy Warren sat down in the Boot Room to look ahead to the game at Carrow Road, and discussed several key talking points.

The boys muse over what impact the ‘Lambert Factor’ will have on the game - boss Paul Lambert returning to the side he led to two straight promotions for the first time as boss of their bitter rivals.

Both Stuart and Andy pick their starting line-ups too, plus break down the key battles on the pitch - and finish with a prediction!