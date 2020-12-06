Video
‘The performance warranted three points’ - Plymouth boss Lowe says players ‘wounded’ by Town defeat
Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe says his team deserved to beat Ipswich Town at Home Park yesterday.
The Pilgrims, playing in front of fans for the first time since March, led 1-0 with 20 minutes left, but a red card for Danny Mayor was quickly followed by a rapid-fire double from Jon Nolan and Kayden Jackson to give Town a much-needed win and condemn the home side to their fourth straight loss.
After the game, Lowe said: “Pleased with the performance, obviously disappointed with the result. I thought every one of my players, down to a man, was different class.
“The work ethic, the game plan, we executed for 70 minutes. Ultimately the sending off has killed us, you look at the goal back (Nolan’s equaliser), and that’s where Danny would’ve been.”
He added: “I’m proud of the boys, they’re going through a little bit of a tough time at the moment, not winning games, I thought the game plan was nearly executed. They’re wounded in there, and rightly so.
“They’ve worked hard. We had a good meeting on Wednesday, we put all the wrongs right, and I think the performance warranted three points. We’ll come out of that stronger. If they perform like that in the majority of the games, they’ll get the points.”
And, while Lowe had few complaints about the decision for Mayor’s second yellow card, he felt that the Pilgrims’ midfielder was unlucky to receive his first booking.
“I’ve looked at it back, and two of their players are encroaching from the corner, and he books my player,” Lowe explained.
“You can see Danny is trying to move, trying to play the pass, but he can’t because they’re not 10 yards.”