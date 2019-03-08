Poll

Ipswich Town transfer talk: Portsmouth set to reignite interest in Town striker Harrison

Ipswich Town paid £750k to sign Ellis Harrison from Bristol Rovers. Photo: Steve Waller © Copyright Stephen Waller

Portsmouth boss Kenny Jackett is set to reignite his interest in Ipswich Town striker Ellis Harrison, reports the Portsmouth News.

Ellis Harrison (10) celebrates scoring against Sheffield United in December - his only goal during a frustrating debut campaign for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller Ellis Harrison (10) celebrates scoring against Sheffield United in December - his only goal during a frustrating debut campaign for Ipswich Town. Photo: Steve Waller

Town beat Pompey to the £750k signing of Harrison from League One club Bristol Rovers last summer.

The 25-year-old endured a frustrating debut campaign at Championship level. The manager who signed him, Paul Hurst, was sacked in October. Ankle and back injuries then restricted his chances to shine under new boss Paul Lambert, with January recruits Will Keane and Collin Quaner also pushing him down the pecking order.

He ended the season having scored one goal in nine starts and eight substitute appearances.

Portsmouth tried to sign Harrison on loan at the end of the January transfer window before landing James Vaughan on a temporary deal from Wigan instead.

Ipswich and Portsmouth will, of course, be playing in the same division next season following the Blues' relegation from the Championship and Pompey's defeat to Sunderland in the League One play-off semi-finals.

The latest bookmakers' odds have the two clubs as joint second favourites for the 2019/20 title (7/1) behind Sunderland (6/1), following the latter's defeat to Charlton in the Play-Off Final this afternoon.

Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert gives instructions to striker Ellis Harrison. Photo: Steve Waller Ipswich Town boss Paul Lambert gives instructions to striker Ellis Harrison. Photo: Steve Waller

Blues boss Lambert is keen to freshen up his relegated squad and, in particular, strengthen his front line this summer.

Town are understood to be in poll position to sign prolific James Norwood when his contract at League Two Play-Off winners Tranmere Rovers expires next month. The 28-year-old scored 32 goals this season to finish as the joint top-scorer in English football alongside Manchester City's Sergio Aguero.

As it stands, Harrison is one of just three senior forward options at Portman Road alongside Freddie Sears (not due back from knee surgery until November) and Kayden Jackson.

Lambert is a big fan of Keane, now a free agent following his release by Hull, but must decide whether the 26-year-old's injury record is too big a risk.

