'We've just played the final so it's not for me to comment' - Town target Norwood on his future following Tranmere promotion

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA PA Wire

Ipswich Town target James Norwood would not be drawn on his future after helping Tranmere win promotion to League One.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

Rovers secured their place in the third tier, where they will of course face the Blues next season, with a 1-0 extra-time victory over Newport County in the League Two play-off final.

Norwood scored 32 goals over the course of the season but will soon be out of contract, meaning he can move on a free transfer.

The Blues have been tracking him for several months, with the interest first revealed in March, and are understood to be very much at the head of the queue to sign the 28-year-old regardless of the fact the two clubs will be playing in the same division next season.

MORE: Marriott, Mings, Williams, Pringle... Season of success for ex-Ipswich Town players set to continue on Play-Off Final weekend

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley. Picture: PA

Norwood was asked about his future after the game, with the forward insisting his only focus now is enjoying the celebrations with his team-mates during a team holiday in Magaluf.

"I'm not too sure, we've only just played the final so it's not for me to comment," he said,

"I'm going to enjoy tonight then enjoy the next week when we all fly off on holiday and see if I remember the week."

Tranmere chairman Mark Palios was also asked about the prospect of keeping hold of Norwood.

James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley with Paul Mullin and Jay Harris. Picture: PA James Norwood celebrates Tranmere's promotion at Wembley with Paul Mullin and Jay Harris. Picture: PA

"I'd absolutely love to have James with us, he's been with us for four years and we extended his contract two years ago," he said.

MORE: 'It feels the right time to take up a new challenge' - keeper Holy signs two-year deal at Town

"He's at the age he's at and what's to test himself at a higher level, but we're at a higher level now so that should factor into negotiations.

"James and I have a good relationship. We made an offer and then agreed to get on with the job in hand, which was to get out of this league. We've done that now.

"We'll start to talk on Monday again."