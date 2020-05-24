‘It’s a big moment... hopefully I can push on’ - Crane excited to join Blues
PUBLISHED: 06:00 25 May 2020
Teenager Ross Crane can’t wait to get started after signing a professional deal at Ipswich Town.
The 17-year-old will begin a two-year contract with the Blues in July, joining from local non-league side Bury Town.
Crane, who is from Ipswich, played in the Bury first-team last season but is now excited to get going with the Blues’ Under 23 side.
“I’m really pleased, well, I’m delighted and I can’t wait to get started,” Crane said.
“It’s a big moment for a young lad to sign his first professional contract so to do that here is brilliant.
“I’ve only been at Bury Town for a season but I’ve enjoyed myself a lot and I’d like to say a big thank you to them.
“We obviously don’t know when football will return, but when it’s safe to do so I’m looking forward to being involved. Hopefully I can push on with the U23s squad but the main thing is that I get used to the playing style at the club.”
Crane joined the Blues after being watched by Town’s academy chief Bryan Klug and following a recommendation from former striker Alan Lee, who is one the board at Bury.
Bryan Klug has watched Ross’ progress over the last year or so and he comes with Alan Lee’s backing as well,” Town’s general manager football operations, Lee O’Neill, said.
“He’s raw and is learning the game but we will give him the platform to develop as a footballer.”
