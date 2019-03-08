E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'I have to prove myself... but I think I can make a difference in the first-team' - Folami's Ipswich Town aim

PUBLISHED: 10:30 13 November 2019

Ben Folami pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

Ben Folami pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Striker Ben Folami believes he has what it takes to make an impact in League One this season but knows he still has work to do to convince Paul Lambert he's worthy of a place.

Ben Folami in action during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLSBen Folami in action during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

The Australian started the 1-0 loss at Colchester in the EFL Trophy on Tuesday evening, completing his return from an eight-month lay-off following a nasty Achilles injury suffered in an Under 23 game with Cardiff in January.

You have to go back to April 2018 to find Folami's last senior appearance, the 4-0 away win at Reading, but now he's back in action the 20-year is keen to make an impact in the first-team and add to his five previous appearances.

"I have to come back in and prove myself," said Folami, who has been training regularly with Lambert's first-team.

MORE: 'There's no fear factor in their games' - Lambert on why he handed 16-year-old duo their Ipswich Town debuts

Ben Folami in action during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLSBen Folami in action during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

"I did that before with Mick McCarthy and that took a lot of convincing and I've still got a long way to go to convince Paul Lambert. I'm really grateful he's given me and opportunity.

"It's been tough for me because when Paul Hurst came in I was in the picture and then out of the picture quite quickly," he continued.

"Then the injury happened but I'm over that now and I'm looking to get more and more involved with the first team.

"There are opportunities for me and every opportunity I get I have to take it.

Ben Folami pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLSBen Folami pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

You may also want to watch:

"I'm grateful to the gaffer to get the chance because he is giving them, so it's then up to us to take them.

"I think I can (make an impact in the league) if I work and train hard and give myself the opportunity I think I can make a difference in the first-team.

"There are some experienced strikers here to learn from and getting to train with them is great for me because I can see them doing things that I'm not and learn from that.

Ben Folami in action for Town U23s against Coventry City at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLSBen Folami in action for Town U23s against Coventry City at Portman Road Picture: ROSS HALLS

MORE: Who the Blues could play in the last 32 of the EFL Trophy... and yes, it could mean a trip to Stamford Bridge

"It's about becoming more professional and adding that to my game."

Reflecting on his injury lay-off, Folami said: "It was a terrible time but I'm over it now and looking ahead.

"I've learnt from it, being out for so long and it can get lonely, but I'm just happy to get through it thanks to the physio staff.

"There have been no problems and that's behind me now."

The Blues were able to hold Folami back from international duty with Australia's Under 23s to ensure he could be involved in the loss to the U's, but he's now heading to China for two games in four days before returning to Suffolk.

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Most Read

Murder at the Magpie – police launch investigation after woman, 40s, dies at famous pub

Police sit in the car park of The Magpie in Stonham Parva. Police were called to the pub in Norwich Road after the death of a woman in the early hours of Sunday, November 10 Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Man in 20s in critical condition after being punched and kicked outside pub

The serious assault took place outside the Moon and Starfish pub. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ram raiders use JCB to steal cash machine from Co-op

The Co-op in Debenham was ram raided overnight by offenders using a JCB. Picture: KATY SANDALLS

‘Sloightly on the huh’ – How many of these ‘Suffolk’ words and phrases do you use?

Charlie Haylock said it is crucial we keep a record of our dialect Picture: Friends of Thurston Library

Franchise business based on successful doggy day care model goes into liquidation

Candace Rose, who was involved in running the business, pictured with her Dalmatian Merriles Picture: DAVID VINCENT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Maybe it’s Mabel? Owl spotted in famous Tawny’s spot in Christchurch Park

A tawny owl has been spotted in the tree made famous by Mabel the Owl, who lived in Christchurch Park for years Picture: BUZZ RODWELL

‘I have to prove myself... but I think I can make a difference in the first-team’ - Folami’s Ipswich Town aim

Ben Folami pictured during Town's 1-0 defeat to Colchester United in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

Former Ipswich student and cabinet minister David Gauke stands in 2019 General Election

Former Northgate headteacher Neil Watts with David Gauke at a school awards ceremony in 2009. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Scam warning issued over ‘fraudulent’ Tesco coupon giveaway

The latest fraudulent Facebook post involves a £50 Tesco “coupon giveaway” in celebration of the retail giant’s anniversary – however this is a scam. Picture: Suffolk Trading Standards Facebook

If you go down to the woods today ..... you can do a parkrun

The home of Banstead Woods parkrun. Picture: CARL MARSTON
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists