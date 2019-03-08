Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 25°C

min temp: 14°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Young Ipswich boxer Ellie, 12, takes aim at Olympics

PUBLISHED: 14:57 16 July 2019 | UPDATED: 14:57 16 July 2019

Suffolk boxer Ellie Mateer, left, celebrates a victory. Picture: ANDY/SAM CHUBB

Suffolk boxer Ellie Mateer, left, celebrates a victory. Picture: ANDY/SAM CHUBB

Archant

A young Ipswich boxer is making waves on the fighting scene with a couple of major victories at national level.

Ellie Mateer, right, lands a punch diring a fight. Picture: ANDY/SAM CHUBBEllie Mateer, right, lands a punch diring a fight. Picture: ANDY/SAM CHUBB

Ellie Mateer, 12, only started boxing in March last year but is already among the top fighters in the country for her age.

The Westbourne Academy student, who trains at Sudbury ABC, was entered into the National Schools Championship this year and fought her way to gold - the only boxer from the eastern counties to come home as champion.

You may also want to watch:

That saw her given a place on the England talent programme, which means she trains once a month with the country's top coaches and fighters.

MORE: World champion Wilder heading to Ipswich

Then last month she competed in the Monkstown International Box Cup in Ireland, fighting against boxers from around the world, and again came home with the gold medal.

Proud dad Mark said: "The boxing season has now finished and Ellie will have a break before training hard for her next season where she will be defending her titles and hopefully winning other titles on the way.

"We have so much confidence that if Ellie sticks to her training and boxing that she will be boxing in the Olympics."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Most Read

How will you get to Ipswich’s Chantry Park for Ed Sheeran concert?

Residents of this area of the town will be sent permits to allow them to access their homes during the closure for the Ed Sheeran concerts. Picture: Google Maps/Ipswich Council

‘He has an incredible left foot and fantastic delivery... I know where I want to play him’ - Lambert on loanee Garbutt

Luke Garbutt has been training with his new Ipswich Town team-mates over in Germany. Picture: ROSS HALLS

Bid for 2,700-home new ‘garden village’ labelled ‘unwanted urban sprawl’

CGI indicative images of the early proposals for the Orwell Green Garden Village development Picture: GLADMAN

‘She would help anyone who needed her’ – Family pay tribute to fatal Ipswich crash victim

Tracey Last, from Ipswich, who was killed following a crash in the town on July 3 Picture: SUPPLIED BY FAMILY

Watch: Norwood’s first goal for Ipswich, just four minutes into his debut

James Norwood celebrates scoring his first Ipswich Town goal Picture: ROSS HALLS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Murder probe launched after woman is found dead in Clacton

The body of a woman was found by police at an address in Wellesley Road in Clacton on Monday Picture: GOOLGEMAPS

Villages say ‘No’ to Northern Bypass

Dr Dan Poulter and Robin Vickery work closely together - but they're on opposite sides of the Northern Route debate. Picture: Contributed

Will fast food drive-through replace Bury St Edmunds recycling centre?

Bury St Edmunds Recycling Centre in Rougham Hill is up for sale. Photo Getty Images / Archant. .

Agriculture can deliver on sustainability with right support, say East Anglian farmers

The RSA Food, Farming and Countryside Commission is calling for a 10-year sustainable food and farming plan Picture: IEUAN WILLIAMS

The Range set to open new store on retail park

Work in progress at The Range store in Lowestoft. Picture: The Range
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists