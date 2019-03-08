Young Ipswich boxer Ellie, 12, takes aim at Olympics

Suffolk boxer Ellie Mateer, left, celebrates a victory. Picture: ANDY/SAM CHUBB Archant

A young Ipswich boxer is making waves on the fighting scene with a couple of major victories at national level.

Ellie Mateer, right, lands a punch diring a fight. Picture: ANDY/SAM CHUBB Ellie Mateer, right, lands a punch diring a fight. Picture: ANDY/SAM CHUBB

Ellie Mateer, 12, only started boxing in March last year but is already among the top fighters in the country for her age.

The Westbourne Academy student, who trains at Sudbury ABC, was entered into the National Schools Championship this year and fought her way to gold - the only boxer from the eastern counties to come home as champion.

That saw her given a place on the England talent programme, which means she trains once a month with the country's top coaches and fighters.

Then last month she competed in the Monkstown International Box Cup in Ireland, fighting against boxers from around the world, and again came home with the gold medal.

Proud dad Mark said: "The boxing season has now finished and Ellie will have a break before training hard for her next season where she will be defending her titles and hopefully winning other titles on the way.

"We have so much confidence that if Ellie sticks to her training and boxing that she will be boxing in the Olympics."