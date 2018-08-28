Snow

Cotter to remain with Ipswich despite Swindon interest

PUBLISHED: 21:18 31 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:31 31 January 2019

Barry Cotter in action for Ipswich Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

Barry Cotter in action for Ipswich Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Barry Cotter is set to remain at Ipswich Town despite transfer interest from League Two Swindon.

Barry Cotter in action for Ipswich Town U23s Picture: ROSS HALLS

The Wiltshire side, managed by former Ipswich loanee Richie Wellens, showed interest in the Irishman and were understood to be keen on a permanent deal.

While the Blues were understood to have entertained the idea of allowing the young defender to depart, he will remain at Portman Road after the move fell through.

Barry Cotter made his debut for the Blues in Mick McCarthy's final game in charge. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

The 20-year-old’s Ipswich career started with a bang as, following a £50,000 move from Limerick a year ago, he impressed on his first Town start in what proved to be Mick McCarthy’s final game in charge.

He has only made one substitute appearance since, though, and has not been involved with the first-team this season.

Cotter has been an important part of the Ipswich Under 23 team which currently sits top of their league following an impressive season.

