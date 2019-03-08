Adeyemi to make long-awaited return to action at Portman Road tonight

Tom Adeyemi's time at Ipswich Town has been plagued by injury. Photo: ITFC Archant

Tom Adeyemi will make his return to action this evening when he takes to the field for Ipswich Town’s Under 23s.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The midfielder has not played for the first team this season after suffering an Achilles injury in pre-season, which ultimately required surgery.

Adeyemi's last game for Ipswich was the behind-closed-doors friendly with Kilmarnock at Paul Hurst's summer training camp, while his last Under 23s appearances ended after just 34 minutes in January 2018 when he came off injured.

MORE: Town to release season ticket price details on Wednesday

In total, the midfielder has played just five times since signing for the Blues in the summer of 2017, with the last of those coming in September of that year in a 1-1 home draw with Norwich.

He is out of contract this summer, with the club holding the option to extend his deal by a further month.

Also in action for the Under 23s this evening, in their game against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road, will be midfielders Tristan Nydam and Idris El Mizouni.

MORE: Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Town have already been confirmed winners of the Professional Development League Two South division, while Forest have won their last three games on the spin and sit sixth in the north division.

Tonight's game at Portman Road is the final match of the regular season, with details regarding the U23s' play-off fixtures against sides in the northern division to be announced in due course.