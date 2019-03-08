Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

Adeyemi to make long-awaited return to action at Portman Road tonight

PUBLISHED: 13:30 15 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:10 15 April 2019

Tom Adeyemi's time at Ipswich Town has been plagued by injury. Photo: ITFC

Tom Adeyemi's time at Ipswich Town has been plagued by injury. Photo: ITFC

Archant

Tom Adeyemi will make his return to action this evening when he takes to the field for Ipswich Town’s Under 23s.

The midfielder has not played for the first team this season after suffering an Achilles injury in pre-season, which ultimately required surgery.

Adeyemi's last game for Ipswich was the behind-closed-doors friendly with Kilmarnock at Paul Hurst's summer training camp, while his last Under 23s appearances ended after just 34 minutes in January 2018 when he came off injured.

MORE: Town to release season ticket price details on Wednesday

In total, the midfielder has played just five times since signing for the Blues in the summer of 2017, with the last of those coming in September of that year in a 1-1 home draw with Norwich.

He is out of contract this summer, with the club holding the option to extend his deal by a further month.

Also in action for the Under 23s this evening, in their game against Nottingham Forest at Portman Road, will be midfielders Tristan Nydam and Idris El Mizouni.

MORE: Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Town have already been confirmed winners of the Professional Development League Two South division, while Forest have won their last three games on the spin and sit sixth in the north division.

Tonight's game at Portman Road is the final match of the regular season, with details regarding the U23s' play-off fixtures against sides in the northern division to be announced in due course.

Most Read

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Praise for ‘special support’, but also some caustic comments – How Ipswich Town’s relegation was covered nationally

Ipswich Town fans sing their hearts out after relegation to League One is confirmed. Photo: Steve Waller

Most Read

Drop in TV cash, sponsorship pay and gate receipts – relegation to League One could cost Ipswich as much as £9m

Ipswich Town's relegation to League One could see the club lose as much as £9million in income. Picture: ITFC/PA

Up to 190 homes set to be built despite neighbours’ objections

Up to 190 new homes could be built in Halesworth. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Heartfelt tributes after death of ‘dedicated and devoted’ Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman

Tributes have been paid following the death of Holbrook Academy headteacher Dr Simon Letman. Picture: PHIL MORLEY

Insurance delay leaves sick Suffolk dad in clinic on holiday island

Becky, Peter and Ollie Mazur before Peter was taken ill on Cape Verde. Picture; BECKY MAZUR

Praise for ‘special support’, but also some caustic comments – How Ipswich Town’s relegation was covered nationally

Ipswich Town fans sing their hearts out after relegation to League One is confirmed. Photo: Steve Waller

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Traffic delays on A12 after hit and run causes multi-vehicle collision

Traffic is building on the northbound carriageway of the A12 following a multi-vehicle collision near Marks Tey in Essex. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Wattisham-based Apache helicopters deployed to Estonia

Final checks are carried out on five Apache helicopters on the flight line at Wattisham Airfield in Suffolk, as they head to the Baltics for a three-month deployment. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Multimedia is a winner for secretary Julia at Fakenham point-to-point

Multimedia and Rupert Stearn were popular winners of the Restricted race at Fakenham. Picture: GRAHAM BISHOP PHOTOGRAPHY

Adeyemi to make long-awaited return to action at Portman Road tonight

Tom Adeyemi's time at Ipswich Town has been plagued by injury. Photo: ITFC

Town to release season ticket price details on Wednesday

Town fans singing during the Ipswich Town v Birmingham City match at Portman Road. Picture: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists