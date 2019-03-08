E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer

'I have the wolf from Wolves breathing down my back... it's up to me to deliver' - Holy on his form and battle with Norris

PUBLISHED: 14:49 19 August 2019 | UPDATED: 15:27 19 August 2019

Tomas Holy (main image) knows he must be at his best to keep Will Norris (inset) out of the Ipswich Town team. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PAGEPIX

Tomas Holy (main image) knows he must be at his best to keep Will Norris (inset) out of the Ipswich Town team. Picture: ROSS HALLS/PAGEPIX

Archant

Goalkeeper Tomas Holy knows he needs to be at his best week in, week out if he is to keep his place in the Ipswich Town side ahead of Will Norris.

New Ipswich goalkeeper Tomas Holy being coached at Burton Albion. Picture PagepixNew Ipswich goalkeeper Tomas Holy being coached at Burton Albion. Picture Pagepix

Holy has started the Blues' first three League One games, making good saves in each, but also having some nervous moments both in terms of commanding his penalty areas and his kicking.

He's likely to start again tomorrow night when Town host AFC Wimbledon, but the Czech goalkeeper knows he has serious competition in the shape of Wolves loanee Norris.

"I didn't expect it to be easy for me here like it was at Gillingham and, when he came in he was literally 'the wolf from Wolves' and he's breathing down my back," Holy said.

BIG INTERVIEW: Tomas Holy his height advantage, basketball beginnings and the idol you won't have heard of

Summer signing Tomas Holy has started Ipswich's first three league games. Photo: Ross HallsSummer signing Tomas Holy has started Ipswich's first three league games. Photo: Ross Halls

"He (Norris) is so good, so good. But I think it's great for both of us because we push each other higher and higher and focus on the small details of things to try and get better.

"We need to be better than we have been before if we want to be the No.1. We both want to be and that will push us on higher.

"I am 100 per cent sure he will get other chances, hopefully not in league games but definitely he will in the cups," he joked.

"But it's up to me. If I do good performances the gaffer won't have a reason to change it, although he definitely will for cups which is a normal thing in every club.

"It will be an opportunity for Will who is breathing on my back.

"I have to focus on my job, that's it."

When asked if he is happy with his form at the start of his Ipswich career, the 27-year-old said: "My problem is that I'm a perfectionist and there are not too many times I'm happy with my performances and I always think I can do better.

"Last season I played around 50 games and maybe two or three times I felt I did really well and could be pleased with my performance.

Will Norris will battle Tomas Holy to be Town's first choice keeper. Picture: ITFCWill Norris will battle Tomas Holy to be Town's first choice keeper. Picture: ITFC

MORE: Powerful and dangerous - why Vincent-Young should be a big hit at Ipswich Town

"Even after a clean sheet at Burton there were still things to work on, especially that thing that happened at the end (when his kick was charged down by Liam Boyce and fortunately dropped wide of the post). Let's not talk about that.

"Against Sunderland maybe I could have had better positioning before the goal we conceded and I still think about that. At Peterborough maybe for the second goal I could have done better, I don't know.

"It's kicks and decisions and things like this. People who have never been in goal might think it's a good performance by I say there are details that can be better for me."

Will Norris will battle fellow summer signing Tomas Holy (pictured) for the goalkeeper's spot. Photo: PagepixWill Norris will battle fellow summer signing Tomas Holy (pictured) for the goalkeeper's spot. Photo: Pagepix

Most Read

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

North Stander: ‘Donacien and Kenlock are simply not good enough’

Myles Kenlock at Peterborough - Terry Hunt is worried that he and Janoi Donacien aren't good enough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

Powerful and dangerous – why Vincent-Young should be a big hit at Ipswich Town

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring hsi first senior goal, for Colchester United, in a 5-1 win over Forest Green Rovers. Picture: PAGEPIX

Most Read

Police helicopter and dog units swoop on A12 underpass

Police swooped on an A12 underpass near Capel St Mary Picture: ARCHANT

The three things you MUST take to Ed Sheeran’s Chantry Park concerts

Ed Sheeran has been a stong voice against ticket touting - so getting tickets for his Chantry Park shows involves three layers of security to stop scalpers Picture: Ben Birchall/PA Wire/PA Images

North Stander: ‘Donacien and Kenlock are simply not good enough’

Myles Kenlock at Peterborough - Terry Hunt is worried that he and Janoi Donacien aren't good enough Picture Pagepix Ltd

Mum locked up after putting recycling out in wrong colour bin bags

Lyndsey Webb was given a conditional discharge at Suffolk Magistrates' Court Picture: IAN BURT

Powerful and dangerous – why Vincent-Young should be a big hit at Ipswich Town

Kane Vincent-Young celebrates scoring hsi first senior goal, for Colchester United, in a 5-1 win over Forest Green Rovers. Picture: PAGEPIX

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Huge fire breaks out at house

Suffolk firefighters are at the scene of a fire in Mill Road, Gazeley Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Ed Sheeran exhibition prepares to open – how did he get into a lion’s mouth?

Launch of the Ed Sheeran, Made in Suffolk exhibition at Christchurch Mansion Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Investors owed £25m after holiday park crash will only get £1.3m back

A luxury lodge at Norfolk Park which was owned by Dream Lodge Group Picture: GREGG BROWN

Pushchairs and child car seats among unsafe products destined for sale online

Port of Felixstowe Picture: STEPHEN WALLER

Kings of Anglia - Peterborough drama, Vincent-Young’s arrival and assessing Town’s start to the season

Kings of Anglia podcast episode 81
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists