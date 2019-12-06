Poll

Tommy Smith is back training with Ipswich Town - Here's what Lambert had to say

Tommy Smith has been training at Ipswich Town since the MLS season ended. Picture: COLORADORAPIDS/ARCHANT Archant

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert says the club won't be re-signing Tommy Smith following the end of his contract at Colorado Rapids.

The New Zealand international defender, 29, has been training at Playford Road in recent weeks after the MLS season finished last month.

The popular former Blues academy graduate, who made close to 250 appearances for the club between 2008 and 2018, said recently that he would love to return to the club one day but that it looked 'likely' that he would be signing a new deal at Colorado.

Explaining the situation, Lambert said: "He's asked if he could come in and train and he's been working with the Under 23s. We gave him use of the training facilities, that's all."

"We had four centre-halves and we only have a couple left (Toto Nsiala currently out with a 'small' hamstring injury) but there's nothing in that."

Speaking on BBC Radio Suffolk last month, Smith said: "At some stage it would be great to come and play for Ipswich Town, whether or not that's possible, who knows?

"Contract negotiations are underway with Colorado and it looks likely that will be get done, which is great for me personally.

"But at some stage myself and my wife are looking to come back to England to settle. Whether that's at the end of this next contract or another time, who knows?"

There's still every chance Smith will sign a new deal at Colorado as the club looks to find the best financial solution to salary cap rules.