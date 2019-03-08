E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Kings of Anglia Issue 10 Magazine Offer
Poll

'At some stage it would be great to come and play for Ipswich' - Smith fancies a Town return one day

PUBLISHED: 11:32 03 November 2019 | UPDATED: 11:32 03 November 2019

Tommy Smith left Ipswich for the Colorado Rapids in January 2018 - and he says one day he'd love to play for Town again. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Tommy Smith left Ipswich for the Colorado Rapids in January 2018 - and he says one day he'd love to play for Town again. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

Former fan favourite Tommy Smith has revealed he'd love to play for Ipswich Town again one day.

Tommy Smith in action for Ipswich Town. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNTommy Smith in action for Ipswich Town. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The central defender left the Blues in January 2018 to join the Colorado Rapids in America's MLS, but told BBC Radio Suffolk that he wouldn't rule out a return to Portman Road somewhere down the line.

The 29-year-old, who is currently training at Town to keep himself fit ahead of international fixtures for New Zealand, said: "Of course, everybody knows the love I've got for the club and hopefully it can be a reality in some sort of capacity.

MORE: They'd have to be better than we've got' - O'Neill on the prosect of January arrivals

"At some stage it would be great to come and play for Ipswich Town, whether or not that's possible, who knows?

"Contract negotiations are underway with Colorado and it looks likely that that will be get done, which is great for me personally.

"But at some stage myself and my wife are looking to come back to England to settle. Whether that's at the end of this next contract or another time, who knows?"

Of his current training back at the Blues, Smith addded: "We've got games against Mick (McCarthy)'s Ireland and Lithuania, friendlies, so I'm looking forward to getting back into that because there haven't been games for a long while now.

MORE: Parts of it were like a bomb site' - Lambert praises Evans for splashing the cash on 'horrendous' training ground

"That's the reason I've been training with the U23s, just ticking over ready for these international games.

"Gerard Nash and Chris Hogg down there, they've been kind enough to let me come in and obviously I can impart some of my experience on to the youngsters coming through the club at the moment."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Historic Suffolk pub goes up for sale

The Butley Oyster's Brewhouse has produced its first ale. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Stowmarket fireworks display postponed following strong winds

The crowds at Stowmarket fireworks display last year Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Historic Suffolk pub goes up for sale

The Butley Oyster's Brewhouse has produced its first ale. Picture: GREGG BROWN

Allegations mount against former fraudster operating under new alias

Sarah Deamer and John Allen on holiday Picture: SARAH DEAMER

Former dairy owners ‘extremely saddened’ at its closure – and for staff and farmers affected

The Strachans, who own Suffolk Meadow Ice Cream, say they are 'extremely saddened' at the closure of a dairy factory which they used to own Picture: GREGG BROWN

Stowmarket fireworks display postponed following strong winds

The crowds at Stowmarket fireworks display last year Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Emergency services called after unknown liquid sprayed in man’s face

Emergency services were called to area of Greenfield Way in Haverhill Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

Man arrested on suspicion of murder after crash at pub

The Spinnaker pub in Colchester where the incident happened Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New study to explore how to boost Sudbury town centre

Sudbury town centre Picture: GREGG BROWN

Multiple red cards as Felixstowe throw away 3-0 lead in bad-tempered Brentwood clash

Armani Schaar celebrating Felixstowe and Walton United's third goal - but they would be pegged back all the way from 3-0 up to 3-3 in a bad-tempered clash with Brentwood. Picture: DAVE FRANCIS

‘At some stage it would be great to come and play for Ipswich’ - Smith fancies a Town return one day

Tommy Smith left Ipswich for the Colorado Rapids in January 2018 - and he says one day he'd love to play for Town again. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A topsy-turvy encounter sees Marketmen draw against 10-man Stourbridge

Craig Parker scores for Needham Market to secure a point during their 3-3 draw against Stourbridge. Picture: BEN POOLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists