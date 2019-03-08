Poll

'At some stage it would be great to come and play for Ipswich' - Smith fancies a Town return one day

Tommy Smith left Ipswich for the Colorado Rapids in January 2018 - and he says one day he'd love to play for Town again. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Former fan favourite Tommy Smith has revealed he'd love to play for Ipswich Town again one day.

Tommy Smith in action for Ipswich Town. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Tommy Smith in action for Ipswich Town. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

The central defender left the Blues in January 2018 to join the Colorado Rapids in America's MLS, but told BBC Radio Suffolk that he wouldn't rule out a return to Portman Road somewhere down the line.

The 29-year-old, who is currently training at Town to keep himself fit ahead of international fixtures for New Zealand, said: "Of course, everybody knows the love I've got for the club and hopefully it can be a reality in some sort of capacity.

"At some stage it would be great to come and play for Ipswich Town, whether or not that's possible, who knows?

"Contract negotiations are underway with Colorado and it looks likely that that will be get done, which is great for me personally.

"But at some stage myself and my wife are looking to come back to England to settle. Whether that's at the end of this next contract or another time, who knows?"

Of his current training back at the Blues, Smith addded: "We've got games against Mick (McCarthy)'s Ireland and Lithuania, friendlies, so I'm looking forward to getting back into that because there haven't been games for a long while now.

"That's the reason I've been training with the U23s, just ticking over ready for these international games.

"Gerard Nash and Chris Hogg down there, they've been kind enough to let me come in and obviously I can impart some of my experience on to the youngsters coming through the club at the moment."