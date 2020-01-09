E-edition Read the EADT online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich and Bolton in discussions over Nsiala loan move

PUBLISHED: 11:31 09 January 2020 | UPDATED: 11:35 09 January 2020

Toto Nsiala could be set for a move to Bolton Wanderers. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Toto Nsiala could be set for a move to Bolton Wanderers. Photo: ROSS HALLS

Archant

Ipswich Town defender Toto Nsiala could be set to join Bolton before the weekend.

Toto Nsiala battles for the ball during Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLSToto Nsiala battles for the ball during Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

The two clubs are in discussions regarding a potential deal, which is most likely to be a loan with a view to a permanent switch in the summer.

Nsiala is understood to be keen on a move closer to his home in Liverpool, with the switch potentially being completed prior to this weekend.

Bolton's interest was first reported by TWTD.

You may also want to watch:

The 27-year-old, signed for more than £750,000 in a double deal with Shrewsbury that also included midfielder Jon Nolan in the summer of 2018, has had an up-and-down career in an Ipswich shirt which so far consists of 33 appearances and one goal.

MORE: Ipswich show interest in prolific non-league striker Rowe

Just three of his nine appearances this season have come in the league with the first two of those, at Accrington and Portsmouth, seeing him substituted at half-time and after 37 minutes respectively.

Bolton manager Keith Hill is known to be keen to bring in at least one new central defender prior to their game with Rochdale this weekend, with the Trotters bottom of League One but now sitting on seven points following their 12-point deduction at the start of the season.

Josh Emmanuel left Ipswich for Bolton in the summer, while the Trotters also have former Blue Daryl Murphy in their ranks.

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Car dealership closing - with speculation supermarket could take its place

John Grose in Framlingham Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘I have had enough’ - Man says anti-social youngsters could force him to move

Jason Parkes with the posts on Viburnum Green where 'No Ball Game' signs used to be. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

Child rapist is jailed for 16 years

Dean Thomas, of Framlingham, who has been jailed for 16 years for grooming and raping two young girls. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Car flips onto verge on Suffolk country lane

A vehicle has flipped onto its side on the B1087 near Stoke-by-Nayland. Picture: AMY JOHNSON

Man in 80s dies following crash on Suffolk road

Police have closed a road in Sweffling following a collision Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the East Anglian Daily Times

‘They embrace the mud’ - the school where children learn outdoors, even in the rain

Alwyn aged 4, helped make a den with his friends Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Housing scheme at Lakenheath wins permission

Fears of aircraft noise from RAF Lakenheath were ruled out by West Suffolk Council. Picture: USAF/AIRMAN ALEXANDER COOK

King kicks on as AFC Sudbury youngster gets England call-up once more

AFC Sudbury's Freddie King, another England call up. Picture: THOMAS BRADFORD

Dave Gooderham: Like it or not, we’ve got to back Lambert – promotion is still very much on

Town manager Paul Lambert and the Blues are still very much in the promotion race - and Dave Gooderham says fans simply have to back him and the team. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Harry and Meghan have let us down and they’ve let the Queen down

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex during a reception for young people at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, in Edinburgh as part of their visit to Scotland. Photo: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists