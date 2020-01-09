Ipswich and Bolton in discussions over Nsiala loan move

Toto Nsiala could be set for a move to Bolton Wanderers. Photo: ROSS HALLS Archant

Ipswich Town defender Toto Nsiala could be set to join Bolton before the weekend.

Toto Nsiala battles for the ball during Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS Toto Nsiala battles for the ball during Town's 2-1 defeat at Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

The two clubs are in discussions regarding a potential deal, which is most likely to be a loan with a view to a permanent switch in the summer.

Nsiala is understood to be keen on a move closer to his home in Liverpool, with the switch potentially being completed prior to this weekend.

Bolton's interest was first reported by TWTD.

The 27-year-old, signed for more than £750,000 in a double deal with Shrewsbury that also included midfielder Jon Nolan in the summer of 2018, has had an up-and-down career in an Ipswich shirt which so far consists of 33 appearances and one goal.

Just three of his nine appearances this season have come in the league with the first two of those, at Accrington and Portsmouth, seeing him substituted at half-time and after 37 minutes respectively.

Bolton manager Keith Hill is known to be keen to bring in at least one new central defender prior to their game with Rochdale this weekend, with the Trotters bottom of League One but now sitting on seven points following their 12-point deduction at the start of the season.

Josh Emmanuel left Ipswich for Bolton in the summer, while the Trotters also have former Blue Daryl Murphy in their ranks.