Ndaba the latest Town player to link up with Ayr United
PUBLISHED: 16:38 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:38 27 January 2020
Archant
Corrie Ndaba has become the latest Ipswich Town player to link up with promotion-chasing Scottish Championship club Ayr United.
The 20-year-old centre-back is training with Ian McCall's side with view to completing a loan deal, a move that would see him united with Town team-mate and fellow Irishman Aaron Drinan.
Ayr recently signed striker Drinan on loan having also taken a look at Blues youngster Brett McGavin in training too.
Ndaba is contracted at Portman Road until 2022 having signed a long-term deal last February. Manager Paul Lambert said back then that the academy graduate would make his senior debut before the end of the 2018/19 campaign, but changed his mind after stating one of the defender's Under-23 displays was 'not to the level I expect'.
Capped by the Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level, Ndaba has spent time on loan Hemel Hempstead Town and Chelmsford City this season and recently had a trial with Scottish Championship side Dundee United.