Ndaba the latest Town player to link up with Ayr United

Corrie Ndaba is yet to make his senior Ipswich Town debut. Photo: Ross Halls Archant

Corrie Ndaba has become the latest Ipswich Town player to link up with promotion-chasing Scottish Championship club Ayr United.

The 20-year-old centre-back is training with Ian McCall's side with view to completing a loan deal, a move that would see him united with Town team-mate and fellow Irishman Aaron Drinan.

Ayr recently signed striker Drinan on loan having also taken a look at Blues youngster Brett McGavin in training too.

MORE: 'This club has lost left-footed defenders... it was impossible to lose another' - Lambert on new pro Ndaba

Ndaba is contracted at Portman Road until 2022 having signed a long-term deal last February. Manager Paul Lambert said back then that the academy graduate would make his senior debut before the end of the 2018/19 campaign, but changed his mind after stating one of the defender's Under-23 displays was 'not to the level I expect'.

Capped by the Republic of Ireland at Under-21 level, Ndaba has spent time on loan Hemel Hempstead Town and Chelmsford City this season and recently had a trial with Scottish Championship side Dundee United.